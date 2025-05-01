Viral ‘Okay Baby’ TikTok Star’s Mom Breaks Silence After Surviving Crash That Killed 2-Year-Old

TikToker Katelynn Ordone is speaking out after her precious boy was tragically killed in a car accident.

On April 24, Katelynn her husband Jaelan crashed into a tree while driving in their Ford F-150 truck in Louisiana. Their 2-year-old son Preston known virally on TikTok as the “Okay Baby,” was also in the vehicle. The parents both sustained serious injuries, but Preston sadly passed away.

Police reported Preston was not securely fastened in his carseat, something Katelynn’s dad has since disputed. It was a lot of finger-pointing in the immediate wake of the child’s death. But we’ve yet to hear from either of the parents… Until now.

On Tuesday, the grieving mother took to Instagram and TikTok to share an update with fans. Wearing a protective brace, seemingly as the result of injuries she sustained in the crash, she explained:

“Hey guys this is Katelynn. I am Preston’s mom, and I wanted to come on here and give y’all an update because I have been hearing about all the love and the support that y’all have been giving, and it means so much to us in a time like this. There’s a little bit of a story — I don’t even know how I’m going to put this video together, but I was discharged out of the hospital yesterday. My husband is still in the hospital, so we are staying at an Airbnb close to him that way we can see him.”

Through tears, she went on:

“I think we all are trying — none of us really understand why or how this could happen, but y’all’s support has made a big difference in a lot of this and I may not be able to watch everything, I may not be able to reply to every comment because it’s really hard for me to look at it, but I’m still seeing some things and hearing how much y’all love him and it means a lot.”

Watch (below):

Katelynn did NOT get into details about the crash. Maybe it’s too hard right now, maybe she’s waiting until she and her husband can talk about it together — once he gets released from the hospital. And maybe they won’t be able to discuss it at all for legal reasons. Oof.

So, so, so incredibly sad.

Our hearts remain with the Ordone family. Rest in peace, Preston.

[Images via Katelynn Ordone/Instagram]