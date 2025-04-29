Mommy Influencer Lizzie Kieffer's 12-Month-Old Daughter Dies Mysteriously -- Weeks After Pregnancy Announcement

Lizzie Kieffer‘s youngest child has sadly passed away.

The mommy influencer boasts over 320,000 followers on Instagram with content centered around her job as a physical therapist. She specializes in pregnancy, postpartum, and pelvic floor workouts, which she shares with her followers, as well as day-to-day life as a mom of two daughters, Lily and Mia.

Tragically, on Saturday, Lizzie revealed her youngest daughter, 12-month-old Lily, had suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. In a lengthy post, she wrote:

“We are shattered. Wednesday we woke up to a nightmare that we never could have imagined becoming our reality. Our Lily passed away. Our hearts, our bodies, our souls ache for her as she was the purist of beings and brought light to every single space she filled. Our days are written before we were even formed, and in Lily’s 374 days of life, she taught us more than I think many could in their lifetime.”

Gut-wrenching. Not even a year of life… We can’t even imagine.

Related: Viral ‘Okay Baby’ TikTok Star Killed In Car Crash!

The grieving momma — who is currently pregnant with her third child, making things even more complicated and stressful — went on to say the family is leaning heavily on their faith to get through this:

“We don’t have answers and we don’t know why this is God’s plan for our lives. And we will never fully understand this mystery until we see her again one day. What we do know is God is faithful and brings light to the darkest of places. And we know Lily is being held so tight by Jesus and loved ones in heaven. And probably playing in her ball pit or riding in her little red car up there. We feel her.”

As for what could’ve caused Lily’s death, the family isn’t sure, but Lizzie mentioned she had a “large mass on her brain”:

“We also have come to learn that Lily had a large mass on her brain that we could have never known about as she never showed signs. We won’t know more answers with many of these things for months until further testing is done.”

So, so sad…

Thankfully, Lizzie said they have a strong group of family and friends who are “holding” them during this time. She also thanked her followers for their continued “prayers” as they navigate their grief. She wrapped up the post by saying:

“Lilybug, you are our angel. And we know you’ll always be with us. Daddy, Mommy, Mia & new baby love you so damn much and we miss you every single second.”

See the full post (below):

Our heart is with Lizzie and her family. The loss of a child is something no parent should have to experience. Sending love and light.

[Image via Lizzie Kieffer/Instagram]