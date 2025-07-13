She Popped! Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Welcome First Baby Together!

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are parents!

The model and the San Francisco 49ers running back announced wonderful news on Sunday: they officially welcomed their first child! The spouses revealed the news in an adorable joint Instagram post featuring black-and-white photos offering glimpses of the delivery room, the birthing process, and the baby girl herself! The proud parents simply captioned the post with the little bundle of joy’s name: Colette Annalise McCaffrey! Scroll through (below):

So adorable!

Olivia and Christian tied the knot last summer after years of dating. The former pageant queen announced her pregnancy in March of this year with a carousel of maternity photos she captioned, “next chapter, motherhood”

Congratulations to the growing family!

[Images via Olivia Culpo/Instagram]