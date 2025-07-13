Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Britney Spears Is A New Mom, She Says! Reveals She Just Adopted A Baby Girl And Announces Plans To Move To Italy! She Popped! Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Welcome First Baby Together! Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2! 90 Day Fiancé Star Arrested For Battery! Allegedly Slapped Wife While She Held Their Baby! Yes, Kylie Kelce Breastfeeds In Public -- And She Doesn't Care What You Think! Pete Davidson Ready For Kids? Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Wants A Baby, Says Source! Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Zac Affleck Fans FURIOUS With Nelly For Telling Ashanti He Won't Change Diapers Or Take Care Of Crying Baby! Did A$AP Rocky Seemingly Spill The Beans On Sex Of Third Child With Rihanna!? Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck Goes Into Labor While Getting Nails Done -- And Does WHAT In The Salon?! Tom Parker's Widow Kelsey Reveals She Just Lost Her Baby Ariana Madix Reacts To Wild Claim Love Island USA Contestant’s IUD Fell Out!!

She Popped!

She Popped! Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Welcome First Baby Together!

She Popped! Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Welcome First Baby Together!

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are parents!

The model and the San Francisco 49ers running back announced wonderful news on Sunday: they officially welcomed their first child! The spouses revealed the news in an adorable joint Instagram post featuring black-and-white photos offering glimpses of the delivery room, the birthing process, and the baby girl herself! The proud parents simply captioned the post with the little bundle of joy’s name: Colette Annalise McCaffrey! Scroll through (below):

So adorable!

Related: Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Romance With Hot Hypnotist Jim Curtis!

Olivia and Christian tied the knot last summer after years of dating. The former pageant queen announced her pregnancy in March of this year with a carousel of maternity photos she captioned, “next chapter, motherhood”

Congratulations to the growing family!

[Images via Olivia Culpo/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 13, 2025 13:33pm PDT

Share This