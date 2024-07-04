Olivia Culpo Defends Her Wedding Day Look AGAIN After Another Influencer Bashes Her For Having ‘Pick Me’ & 'Weird Vibes'!

Olivia Culpo just can’t catch a break when it comes to people ripping apart her wedding day look!

In case you missed it, the former pageant queen married San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island last weekend. And what should have been the happiest moment of her life has become nothing but drama! It all started with fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham saying her wedding dress gave “nothing” and lacked “personality.” She also slammed Olivia for choosing Dolce & Gabbana to make her gown when the company has a long history of racism, homophobia, and body shaming. Get the full rundown on the vicious internet fight between Olivia, Christian, and Kennedy HERE.

Now, a different social media influencer has come for the model’s wedding day look! But this time, it was all about her makeup for the nuptials! Here’s the deal. According to Vogue, Olivia skipped wearing mascara, lip liner, and eyebrow makeup to keep her look as simple as possible. Well, this did not go over well with content creator Jess Weslie. She called out Olivia in a TikTok video for her “pick me” and “weird” vibes! The social media personality said:

“Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey partnered with Vogue to cover their wedding. And I’m not gonna lie when I read the article talking about her wedding makeup, I got pick-me vibes immediately. Don’t get me wrong, I love Olivia Culpo. But the fact that Vogue had to go into detail and say that Olivia Culpo is not wearing any mascara, no makeup on her eyebrows, and no lip liner? Like, it just gave me pick-me vibes.”

Jeez! Jess then accused Olivia and Vogue of not being fully transparent when it comes to her wedding day look – like that she allegedly got a lash lift beforehand:

“I’m going to need Vogue to be astronomically for real right now because we know Olivia Culpo has a lash lift. Like, please zoom in. The lashes are lifting. So obviously she’s not gonna be wearing mascara. And then if you look at her lips, there is something on her lips either like a lip blush, lipstick. I don’t care that she’s not wearing lip liner. Be so for real. The fact that they pointed out that she doesn’t have anything on her eyebrows? Maybe that one is real.”

Ultimately, the TikToker felt the outlet oddly gave way too much attention to Olivia’s makeup:

“For Vogue to even point these things out just gave me such weird vibes because obviously Olivia Culpo did something in order to not wear mascara, in order to not wear lip liner, in order to not wear a pencil on her eyebrows.”

She then had one last message for the bride:

“Stop being a pick me.”

Damn! It seems everyone is coming for Olivia’s wedding! Watch the post (below):

Once again, Olivia would not stand for the criticism about her wedding. She took to the comments section to defend her look, saying:

“It was an interview….. they asked me what my makeup was………………………..”

Wow! She kept it short and sweet this time! She also was a lot nicer to her than the other influencer, who she called “evil” and “a bizarre human.” But let this latest chapter in the drama be a warning to all, don’t come for Olivia’s wedding! She will not stand for it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Jess Weslie/TikTok, Olivia Culpo/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]