Olivia Jade Reacts To Gossip Girl’s Dig About Her Mom Lori Loughlin Going To Prison!

There has only been one episode released so far, and the Gossip Girl reboot has already struck a nerve with a certain famous someone!

*Warning: Minor Spoilers Ahead*

In case you haven’t seen it, the HBO Max show certainly didn’t hesitate in making a ton of pop culture references throughout the pilot episode that officially premiered last Thursday. Among them was a joke about Olivia Jade possibly securing clout due to her mom Lori Loughlin going to jail in 2020 for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. And it turns out the 21-year-old influencer didn’t appreciate the jab too much!

In a TikTok video on Saturday, she reacted to the mention made by Constance Billard School for Girls student Luna La (Zión Moreno), who tells influencer Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander):

“And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail.”

But that’s not how Olivia sees it! She immediately took to the platform to correct the statement by simply shaking her head and saying:

“No, I didn’t.”

Olivia has since turned off the comments in the post. In case you somehow have no clue what Luna’s talking about, her parents Lori and Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister Isabella Giannulli into the University of Southern California as members of the crew team. Mind you, neither of them were rowers at all.

Despite the Full House star only serving 2 months in prison, Olivia dropped out of college and lost deals with brands like Sephora and HP. However, she didn’t exactly take a major hit in follower count and still has 1.8 million YouTube subscribers. So Olivia isn’t suffering too much there!

Ch-ch-check out the viral video (below):

Back in March, the YouTuber opened up about her life after the scandal and shared the lesson a “very inspirational woman” taught her:

“We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours.’ And she looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 ft. of water and you’re drowning in 30, we’re both still drowning.’”

What do U think about Olivia’s reaction to the Gossip Girl reference? Also, if you have seen the pilot, how do you feel about the revival so far? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN, Olivia Jade/Instagram & Gossip Girl/HBO Max]