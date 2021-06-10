Gossip Girl Reboot Teases Threesomes & Traitors In Steamy First Trailer!

You know you love missed me. Xoxo.

Gossip Girl‘s HBO Max reboot got its first full trailer on Wednesday, finally giving curious fans a look into the Upper East Side and the students who rule it. And much like the original series and books, the group finds itself entangled with a newbie — and each other. Group sex? Check. Sex with a friend? Check. And sex with someone else’s boyfriend? Well, we’ll have to wait and see…

Along with dropping the two-minute long clip, the network shared some more insight into the new world, which it teased in the YouTube description of the trailer:

“Nine years ago, the original Gossip Girl website shut down. But after a new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of private school Constance Billard, the notorious blogger remerges as the number one source into their scandalous lives.”

But rather than the original blog which reigned the school, Gossip Girl (voiced by Kristen Bell) finds its voice on Instagram, and is so ready to air out the ruling class’ secrets. Ch-ch-check out the “drama”-filled video (below):

The updated series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson (!!), Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith. You can catch the first episode when it premieres July 8.

