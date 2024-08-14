Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

This Viral Video Of Strangers Reacting To Surprise Beach Proposal Is SO FREAKIN' CUTE! Adele Finally Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul -- In The CUTEST Way! Blake Lively Reveals The Super 'Romantic' Gift Ryan Reynolds Gave Her Every Week When They Started Dating! Prince William & Princess Catherine Were Forced To First Reveal Their Romance Years Ago To Pals In The MOST Awkward Way! Vanessa Lachey Sweetly Commemorates Anniversary Of Daughter Becoming a Taylor Swift Fan! Awww! Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Spotted Cuddling Up In RARE Public Outing Together! Look! Hailey & Justin Bieber's Marriage Works Because He Can Trust Her -- And Few Others In 'Cutthroat' Showbiz Aww! Travis Kelce Updated His Arrowhead Stadium Suite With A Taylor Swift Nod! Justin Bieber Cuddles Up To Hailey’s Baby Bump In New Pics! LOOK! Adele & Rich Paul FINALLY Engaged, Per Report -- All The Proposal Deets! Selena Gomez Thanks Benny Blanco For ‘Sharing Your Life With Me’ In Cute Post After Birthday Celebration! Benny Blanco Threw An AH-Mazing Surprise Party For Selena Gomez's Birthday! All The Intimate Details!

John Mulaney

Olivia Munn Catches John Mulaney & Son Malcolm Doing ‘Same Exact Fidget’

Like Father Like Son! Olivia Munn Catches John Mulaney & Son Malcolm Doing ‘Same Exact Fidget’

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Munn-Mulaney household!

On Monday, Olivia Munn took to Instagram to share the cutest video of husband John Mulaney and their son Malcolm, 2, curled up on the couch watching TV… Showing off just how alike they are!

Related: Fans Are Convinced They Figured Out Justin & Hailey Bieber’s VERY Unique Baby Name!

In the clip, John, who has on a green Nike shirt, lies back on the couch while using his left hand to fidget with his pink and ring finger on his right hand… And right next to him, Malcolm is doing the same! John didn’t even notice! Olivia captioned her post:

“Malcolm’s been doing this since 10 months old but this is the first time I could capture it.”

See (below):

OMG! How cute! They’ve got a little John Mulaney Jr. on their hands!

The stand-up comedian clearly loved seeing the footage, because he took to the comments section to point out another similarity:

“He even breaks from the double hand twitch to the single. A classic move”

Adorable!

Reactions to the cuteness, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Olivia Munn & John Mulaney/Instagram, & Netflix Is A Joke/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 14, 2024 16:55pm PDT

Share This