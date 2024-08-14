Olivia Munn Catches John Mulaney & Son Malcolm Doing ‘Same Exact Fidget’

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Munn-Mulaney household!

On Monday, Olivia Munn took to Instagram to share the cutest video of husband John Mulaney and their son Malcolm, 2, curled up on the couch watching TV… Showing off just how alike they are!

In the clip, John, who has on a green Nike shirt, lies back on the couch while using his left hand to fidget with his pink and ring finger on his right hand… And right next to him, Malcolm is doing the same! John didn’t even notice! Olivia captioned her post:

“Malcolm’s been doing this since 10 months old but this is the first time I could capture it.”

OMG! How cute! They’ve got a little John Mulaney Jr. on their hands!

The stand-up comedian clearly loved seeing the footage, because he took to the comments section to point out another similarity:

“He even breaks from the double hand twitch to the single. A classic move”

Adorable!

