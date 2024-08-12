Fans Are Convinced They Figured Out Justin & Hailey Bieber’s VERY Unique Baby Name!

Have Justin and Hailey Bieber been teasing their baby name??

If this fan is correct, they might have one of the most unique celebrity baby names of late! And that’s saying something. LOLz!

On Friday, TikTok user Cia Pia claimed she knew exactly what the famous couple is preparing to name their firstborn, who most fans believe is going to be a girl (but that hasn’t been confirmed). Thanks to some clever snooping, she guessed little Baby Bieber would be known as….

Plum Bieber!

OMG! Well, that’s certainly original.

The fan speculated that the model must’ve gotten pregnant late last year, likely in November or early December, meaning she would’ve found out about the pregnancy in December. Well, that’s the same month a “Plum Bieber” joined Instagram. It could mean nothing, of course. It could just be a rogue fan! Or… it’s a telltale sign!!! She dished:

“You know how celebrities are about their children’s Instagram handles.”

Gotta lock it down before someone steals the username first! But that’s not the only possible hint. The fan also pointed out that the Rhode founder posted a picture of a plum on July 10th. Feeling suspicious about the name, the fan commented “Plum Bieber” — but the comment has since been deleted! She called that “really strange” — unless she was correct and Hailey doesn’t want more people catching on! BTW, the IG page seems to have been taken down, so Hailey could really be trying to hide this until the big reveal!

Other fans also pointed out that Hailey was the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker when she was younger. So, there could be even more special meaning to the name!

That said, the TikToker also speculated that the name could be Berry Bieber. Hailey’s been posting tons of references to strawberries, blueberries, and more. So, that seems like a good guess, too! Either way, it seems like the Biebers could be going for a fruit name — reminding tons of fans of someone else! Referencing Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s daughter Apple, one fan joked:

“Apple walked so Plum could run”

LMFAO!!

Not everyone was loving the unique moniker, though, writing:

“It’s so wild to me that the first thing you’d think about is securing your unborn child Instagram’s username. If that’s really true then that woman is a psycho I’m sorry” “plum is a dumb name.” “Plum Beiber is the goofiest name I’ve ever heard.”

Unfortunately, others also found a minor issue with the name, joking:

“The plum with b is giving plumber” “Plum-ber is all I see.” “It’s giving plumbing”

Oh, no!!

Someone else thinks the name could be scrapped now that so many people have figured it out, adding:

“I think you’re right… but now she might not use it honestly if she sees this.”

Hmm. That would be wild, but some stars do prefer the element of surprise! That said, if she really cared so much, she shouldn’t be dropping hints! After all, it didn’t take much for this fan to notice the clues! See more ’bout this latest theory (below):

Thoughts?? Do U think this TikToker is onto something? And what do U think of Plum as a name? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]