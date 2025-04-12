The Heartbreaking Reason Olivia Munn Was ‘Really Nervous’ To Film Sex Scenes In New Show Your Friends & Neighbors

Olivia Munn got real about her experience filming the sex scenes on her brand-new show during her cancer battle.

As Perezcious readers know, the 44-year-old actress was diagnosed with luminal b breast cancer, an aggressive form of the disease, in April 2023. What came next was months of intense treatments, including a double mastectomy, reconstructive surgery, a nipple delay procedure, a lymph node dissection, an oophorectomy (removal of the ovaries), and a partial hysterectomy. All that left Olivia with a lot of scars on her body, ones she was insecure about at first — especially when she had to do intimate scenes on her new Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors afterward.

The show, which dropped on Friday, stars Jon Hamm as the recently fired hedge fund manager Andrew Cooper, who starts to steal from his affluent neighbors. He ends up secretly hooking up with Samantha “Sam” Levitt, Olivia’s character, behind his ex-wife Mel Cooper’s back. Watch the trailer (below):

So, there are sex scenes that The Daily Show alum filmed. She admitted in an interview with The Los Angeles Times on Friday that she was very “nervous” about it because of her scars:

“I was really nervous about doing any sex scenes because I have a lot of scars. Scars that can be seen in clothing and scars that you wouldn’t know unless I was completely nude.”

Oof. However, Olivia said she had to push through those doubts because the intimate moments between the two characters were important to the story:

“She wants something so much more from him than he’s willing to give and their only connection is through sex. I really wanted that to be portrayed. I wanted the sex scenes to feel like sex scenes — I wanted them to feel visceral and intense and not hold back at all.”

Thankfully, The Newsroom star had the full support of the cast and crew during everything – especially from the on-set intimacy coordinator. Because of the coordinator’s guidance and “a lot of soul searching,” she was able to get through scenes despite her nerves and insecurities:

“I did feel insecure, but each time I did it, I felt better.”

We’re glad it got easier for her! She should be proud of her scars and body after experiencing one of the toughest battles of her life. And she is. John Mulaney’s wife doesn’t feel like her body betrayed her due to the cancer diagnosis, adding:

“I’m so grateful for my body because it got me through this.”

