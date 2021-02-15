Olivia Wilde Posts SO MUCH LOVE For Harry Styles After Moving In On Valentine's Day!

Well, it isn’t exactly a Valentine’s Day card, but it’s probably a lot more valuable in the long run.

Olivia Wilde still isn’t ready to go Instagram official with her new boyfriend Harry Styles, but she will apparently use her IG to gush all over him. In a figurative way. We’re talking about accolades.

Speaking about the former One Direction singer’s performance in her sophomore feature, Don’t Worry Darling, which wrapped production over the weekend, Olivia wrote:

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack” . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. #dontworrydarling”

Awww. Very glowing praise indeed — and since it’s coming from such a talented director, it’s perfect for Harry’s resume as he continues to branch into acting… and inevitable movie stardom. Better than a teddy bear holding a heart that says “I love you bear-y much” in any case.

Might it be a little hurt by the fact everyone knows they’re dating? Maybe so. Well, at least she waited a day to post it so it wasn’t literally on V-Day.

While she may be attempting to keep it 100% professional on social media, IRL she’s moving full steam ahead with the somewhat controversial relationship.

On Sunday, just one day after production wrapped, the director called action on moving her stuff into Harry’s house. Olivia had been seen at the Watermelon Sugar singer’s place before, but this time she was photographed unpacking some very heavy-looking luggage from her car and carrying them into Harry’s. Is this her moving in for good? It looked like a lot more than just some sundries for personal comfort. See the pics HERE.

Oh, and these weren’t from her trailer on set either. A source told Page Six she picked up the bags from the home she shared with former fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Oof, moving out on Valentine’s Day. Ouch.

Olivia and Harry’s romantic link has been a bit tainted by controversy, not just due to the fact she was kind of in a position of power over him as his director, but also because of contradicting reports about when she and Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, actually split. If some of them are to be believed, the relationship was fine — until she met Harry. Hmm.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are y’all rooting for WildStyles? Or mending a broken heart on team Sudeikis?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

