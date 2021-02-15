Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Wear Matching Hoodies In Don’t Worry Darling Wrap Photo

Don’t Worry Darling may be over, but it will always be the film where Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde fell for each other.

The new movie only just wrapped filming on Sunday, but it’s already had its fair share of controversies. First there was the whole Shia LaBeouf recasting business, and then there was the blossoming romance between the director and the actor she replaced Shia with. They haven’t even gotten into the editing bay yet, and there’s already a LOT of conversation about Don’t Worry Darling.

We expect that chatter to continue into the promotion and release of the movie (whenever that may be in these COVID-uncertain times), but for now, the film’s crew is simply celebrating the wrap. In particular, Wilde and her muse apparently celebrated the last day by donning matching hoodies!

This intel comes from cast member Asif Ali, who posted a group pic to his Instagram Story to commemorate the occasion. The photo also features star Florence Pugh, Nick Kroll, Kate Berlant, and writer/producer Katie Rose Silberman. Check it out (below):

So cute!

While we’re thirsty for some more romantic content from Olivia and the Watermelon Sugar singer, they’re obviously keeping it casual and professional for this on set pic. And for her part, the House alum only had eyes for her leading lady — at least as far as social media is concerned. Documenting a wrap hug between the pair on her IG story, she wrote of Pugh:

“This lady put it [sic] an extraordinary amount of work into this film. I’m forever in awe. Thank you for joining our circus, @florencepugh. You turned in a performance of a f**king LIFETIME.”

On her main grid, she wrote:

“To work with an actor as talented and brave as @florencepugh is any director’s dream. I will forever be grateful for you, Flo. It was an honor to be your captain. Can’t wait for the world to see the astonishing work you’ve put into this movie. Tom Cruise run + Meryl [Streep] skills = THE FLO. Special thanks to no one for telling me a i had tape stuck to my butt in this moment. I LOVE YOU, DON’T WORRY DARLING “

Over on her own page, the Oscar nominee had glowing praise for the entire film crew, writing in part:

“We were very aware what it meant when we all agreed to this job. It was a COVID movie. One that could get shut down at any moment and of course, we did.

However, despite these new shooting restrictions and guidelines, I can’t tell you how energised these people in my photos have been. How inspired, how hard working no matter what the circumstances. We’ve had people leave and people join and each time we’ve been met by beautiful, crazy talented beings.”

Wow. There was obviously a LOT of love on this set… and not just between Harry and Olivia! We can’t wait to see the final product. Congrats everyone!

