Olivia Wilde Restricts Instagram Comments After Getting ATTACKED By Harry Styles’ Fans Over Relationship

Just let him adore her!

Olivia Wilde has made her return to Instagram following the reveal of her somewhat controversial relationship with Harry Styles — but there’s a big twist. The actress has limited those who can comment on her posts after other photos were bombarded with hate speech from fans outraged by her dating the Watermelon Sugar singer.

On Tuesday, the Don’t Worry Darling director shared a behind-the-scenes photo of production back up and running on the film, which had been suspended due to the coronavirus. But a quick peek at the staggeringly low number of comments — only nine, all from friends she follows — shows that perhaps the frenzy surrounding her love life was getting too much for the A-lister.

The 36-year-old’s previous post celebrating the end of 2020, for instance, amassed over 20,000 comments! It seems the angered fans who unleashed their pent up frustration about the new Hollywood couple got their message heard loud and clear.

Having only gone more public with their relationship earlier this month when making an appearance at the One Direction alum’s manager’s wedding, the pair has sparked drama instantly, especially when it was revealed that Harry was allegedly a big part of Olivia and Jason Sudeikis’ split!

As we’ve reported, the timeline of the couple’s separation has been a bit confusing to follow. Olivia and Jason, who had been together for seven years, initially announced their break in November. But it later appeared they’d been separated for over a year before Harry even came into the picture. Soon after, Jason’s sources contradicted the timeline by affirming the Ted Lasso lead was still desperate to win his girl back, even going as far as to hope the musician gets bored of her!

A source told Us Weekly of the ex’s feelings:

“Jason’s had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long.”

Another insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight the actor’s greatest hope, saying:

“Jason is beyond distraught. Of course Jason still has feelings for [Olivia]. This is a fresh split. He’s in absolute shock. He would like to repair things with Olivia and have his family back together.”

While we totally get that breakups are hard, especially when there are kids involved, wishing the worst upon another relationship is no way to keep things cordial for a happy family life! This kind of dialogue between the once-close duo is no doubt encouraging angered fans to continue to pour negativity on the budding relationship between the psychological horror film co-workers, and that’s no way to win a girl back!

Thoughts on Olivia’s decision to block negative comments on her IG feed, Perezcious readers? Do you think all this drama will affect her spark with Harry? Drop your thoughts (below)!

