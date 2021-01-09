Whoa! Did Olivia Wilde Actually Leave Jason Sudeikis AFTER Meeting Harry Styles?!

Did anyone else think the timing of all the Olivia Wilde news was awfully convenient? Well, it turns out there might be a reason for that.

For everyone else, let’s recap real quick…

In November the news breaks that Olivia her longtime love, fiancé and baby daddy Jason Sudeikis, had split up. It was a tough blow for fans of the couple, who had seemed to be nothing but in love for nine long years.

Reports said the couple had actually been separated for months, below everyone’s radar. Reasons were speculated on and slipped to news outlets by unnamed sources. The main one was the couple’s career trajectories were taking them toward different coasts, as she wanted to live in LA following her newfound success as a director.

Then, two months later, we learn Olivia is moving on — with Harry Styles of all people! Not only that, she and her new boyfriend are suddenly Hollywood’s hottest new power couple. It would seem sudden except… well, she and Jason were over months ago… right??

Maybe not so much!

According to a source close to the SNL alum who spilled to People on Friday, those reports are, frankly, some BS:

“Jason feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe — that she and Jason split ages ago, long before she became involved with Harry — is simply not accurate.”

Wow.

We know Olivia met Harry on the set of her sophomore film, Don’t Worry Darling, also starring Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. By all accounts the chemistry was palpable, and the two got together almost immediately. Maybe even before the breakup news came out. We thought in retrospect that was interesting timing — like maybe Wilde had cleverly leaked the news of the Sudeikis split once she started dating Harry so that the two pieces of news didn’t hit concurrently. After all, that would make her look like she was heartlessly leaving the father of her children for a hot young thing on the set of her movie. Such a director cliché.

But this insider says that would actually have been more accurate as “she and Jason were very much together as recently as this fall.” Wha?!

“She began filming in September, and by October, he began to get the impression that she wanted out. By November, they’d announced their split.”

Wow, that really does sound like she met Harry and suddenly wanted to end her relationship with Jason. The source adds:

“But that’s how quickly it happened, and none of it happened until she began filming with Harry.”

Oh man, we feel like we’ve been played for suckers here! It really does look now like Olivia left Jason, 45, for the 26-year-old Harry.

However, another of people’s sources is still backing the old narrative, contending:

“Olivia and Jason were broken up as of early 2020. The recent news that she has moved on is no surprise. Olivia and Jason’s relationship continues to be focused on their children and co-parenting them.”

This other insider does admit, however, that Jason “is absolutely heartbroken about the split” and even wants them to get back together:

“There is still a lot of love there, and he would like to have hope that maybe there’s a way for them to repair things. But what happens next remains to be seen.”

Well, not a lot of chance of that happening with Vogue‘s Mr. December in the picture, is there?

What do YOU think, Perezcious relationship experts? Were Olivia and Jason broken up for months? Or did that story just come out to make her look better??

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]