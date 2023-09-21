Olivia Wilde Shades Ex Harry Styles By Saying WHO Is ‘The Greatest Singer On Earth’?!

Sounds like Olivia Wilde has a new favorite pop star.

On Wednesday, the Don’t Worry Darling director appeared on rising social media talk show SubwayTakes, where host Kareem Rahma interviews guests on the New York City subway to get their hot takes during short train rides — and Olivia definitely didn’t disappoint.

While discussing karaoke, the 39-year-old joked about how “good singers” shouldn’t be allowed to participate as they can “go get paid to do that,” whereas people in the “non-good singing community” like her “pay good money” to be able to go sing “badly.” LOLz! She ain’t wrong, good singers at karaoke are like NBA stars throwing elbows at pickup basketball games in the park! LOLz!

Olivia shared that she’s proudly been booed off stage in her day, and that’s the point — she doesn’t want to see good singers karaoke, because that’s just a concert. Kareem then began to pose the question:

“If you’re Justin Bieber and you’re doing karaoke –”

And before he could even finish his sentence, Olivia cut in to name the 29-year-old “the greatest singer on Earth.”

OMG! Wait, was this a dig at her ex-lover?!

We all know the Booksmart director dated Harry Styles for nearly two years, so you’d think she’d be more biased towards THAT pop prince. Maybe she is biased, just a bit more in the negative direction — despite reportedly being on good terms!

Watch her full interview (below):

Do YOU think she was purposely shading Harry Styles, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Harry Styles & CBS/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]