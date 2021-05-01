Moonstruck Star Olympia Dukakis Passes Away At 89

Olympia Dukakis has sadly passed away at 89.

The legendary actresses’ brother Apollo Dukakis announced her death in a Facebook post on Saturday morning, writing:

“My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health, she is finally at peace and with her Louis.”

Dukakis is probably best known for her role as Cher’s mother, Rose Castorini, in the 1987 romantic comedy, Moonstruck. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The producer opened up in the 2013 documentary Olympia Dukakis: Undefined about how the Norman Jewison film impacted her life as an actress, saying:

“My daughter was going to college on credit cards. I was doing every TV movie I could get my hands on. My husband had been in a terrible accident and for five years he didn’t work. I was hustling. It was not a pretty picture.”

After landing Moonstruck, the director predicted she would win an Academy Award for the role. But Dukakis said she wasn’t fazed by the sentiment, saying:

“Only out of respect, I didn’t say, ‘You’re an idiot.’ Win an Academy Award for playing Rose? I don’t think so.”

It turned out he was right as she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1998. Dukakis’ long career included appearances in several other films, including Steel Magnolias and Mr. Holland’s Opus. Beyond the big screen, Dukakis also starred in more than 130 stage productions and 50 TV shows, including Law & Order, The Simpsons, and Man Equals Man.

Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in "Steel Magnolias" "Tales of the City" and "Moonstruck," for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TLuNTx32PI — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 1, 2021

Rest in peace, Olympia!

