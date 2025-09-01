Celeb Couples With The Biggest Age Gaps

Is age truly just a number? Well, if you ask some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, they’d certainly say yes. For many, cross-generation dating is a norm… So we’ve compiled a list of some of the celeb couples with the most notable age gaps!

Bill Belichick & Jordan Hudson

49 years.

Starting off the list, we have two of the most controversial names in the dating game right now. Bill Belichick, 73, and Jordon Hudson, 24, met in 2021 while on a flight from Boston to Florida. At the time, Jordon was just a 19-year-old college student studying up on a book from class, when the former Patriots coach asked her about it. He ended up signing the thing, and started dating the much-younger woman in 2023. However, they didn’t go public until June 2024.

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

25 years.

Kris Jenner, 69, and Corey Gamble, 44, share one of the most recognized age gaps as it was highlighted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when they began dating in the mid-2010s. While they may not look too far apart in age — especially when factoring in Kris’ fabulous new facelift — don’t get it twisted: Corey is nearly a year and a half younger than Kris’ oldest daughter Kourtney, and one month younger than her second oldest Kim.

Madonna & Akeem Morris

38 years.

Madonna is no stranger to high-profile relationships, but it seems like the older she gets, the younger she prefers her men. The 67-year-old met Akeem Morris, 28, during her Paper Magazine cover shoot in 2022, which he modeled in. But it wasn’t until the Fourth of July two years later they became romantically connected. They’ve had a breakup or two since, but seem to be pretty steady at the moment.

Cher & Alexander “AE” Edwards

40 years.

Throughout Cher‘s long career in Hollywood, she’s been no stranger to dating younger men. But the 79-year-old’s relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards, 39, is up there with some of the more significant age gaps. Romance rumors first started swirling between these two in 2022, and while they’ve had a bit of an on-again, off-again relationship, they seem to be doing quite well at the moment. And hey, if his baby momma Amber Rose is happy about it, then we are too!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Sam Taylor-Johnson

23 years.

If fans were to facilitate a “most contested relationship,” Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, and Sam Taylor-Johnson, 58, would certainly top the list! The pair met during the audition process of Sam’s 2008 film Nowhere Boy. He ended up landing the starring role and the pair officially began dating after filming wrapped. At the time, Aaron was freshly 18 years old and Sam was 41 years old. Major side eye!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

35 years.

Katharine McPhee, 41 and David Foster, 75, were friends for a number of years before taking their relationship to new and romantic heights in 2017. By the following year, they were engaged, and the year after that, married. In 2021, the pair welcomed son Rennie, and he’s a total musical prodigy just like his parents.

John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh

23 years.

Everyone’s favorite TV uncle John Stamos, 62 met Caitlin McHugh, 39, while shooting an episode of Law & Order: SVU together in the mid-2010s. They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. Four months later, they tied the knot, and another two months after that, they welcomed son Billy — the first child of both John and Caitlin.

Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira

31 years.

Like many of the other men on this list, Marc Anthony, 56, notoriously likes his women younger. And modelesque. He and Nadia Ferreira, 26, first went public with their relationship in early 2022, just a few months before announcing their engagement. By January of the following year, he and the Miss Universe competitor tied the knot, and five months after that, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Marco.

Casey Affleck & Caylee Cowan

23 years.

Casey Affleck first met his younger girlfriend Caylee Cown, 27, four years ago in 2021. There was an instant connection, but it took several months for him to fully commit to her. He’s been honest about their relationship timeline on social media in the past, admitting he’s glad “it wasn’t too late” by the time he was finally ready to settle down with her… Which is funny considering at 50, he’s a more than 20 years older than her!

Steven Tyler & Aimee Preston

39 years.

Steven Tyler met his girlfriend Aimee Preston over a decade ago because, well, she was his personal assistant. It’s the same story we’ve heard all too often in Hollywood — much older man sweeps younger woman off her feet and at 77, he may have almost four decades on Aimee, 38, but he’s still rockin’ and rollin’ with her! While they may have began their professional relationship together in 2012, they didn’t actually confirm any sort of romance until four years after that when they attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party holding hands. They tend to keep quiet about each other in interview, but they’re certainly not afraid to show off their love on red carpets!

Dane Cook & Kelsi Taylor

26 years.

Dane Cook, 53, and Kelsi Taylor, 26, make for an exceptionally problematic age gap… Not because it’s the biggest one we’ve ever seen, but because they first started dating when she was freshly 18 years old. Many believe it could have even been before that — or that at the very least they met when she was underage because Dane himself has claimed they were “friends for a while” before dating… Tell us again, what business did a man pushing 50 (at the time) have making friends with a teen girl?

The pair officially tied the knot in 2023.

Patrick Stewart & Sunny Ozell

38 years.

While nearly four decades separates Patrick Stewart, 85, and Sunny Ozell, 46, in age, their love story is as fresh as any romcom. The pair met back in 2008 when Sunny was working as a waitress at since-closed NYC eatery Franny’s. At the time, Patrick was starring in a production of Macbeth and gave her his number — the first time he’d EVER done that! He ended up hooking her up with some tickets, and then THEY hooked up LOLz! Now, Sunny has proclaimed fame in her own right through music. It’s like an IRL take on A Star Is Born! Ha!

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

31 years.

Sarah Paulson, 50, and Holland Taylor, 82, are in one of the most known — and age defying — queer relationships in all of Hollywood. They first met 20 years ago at a dinner party, but they were both in relationships at the time. So it wasn’t until a decade after that when Holland actually slid into Sarah’s DMs! We’re serious! And we guess the rest is history… They may not have the most traditional living arrangements, but it works for them!

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

25 years.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, and Michael Douglas, 80, make up one of the more well-documented celebrity age gaps. They met all the way back in 1998 after Michael saw Catherine in The Mask of Zorro, and were introduced by mutual friends… Including the film’s star, Antonio Banderas. The pair ended up getting hitched two years later in 2000 when Catherine was just 31 Michael was 56. The same year, they welcomed their first child Dylan together, and then had daughter Carys three years later. And the rest is history!

George Clooney & Amal Clooney

17 years.

FINALLY, we’ve arrived at our first celeb couple on this list with LESS than two decades between them… But not by much! At 64, George Clooney is 17 years older than his bride Amal, 47. These two met over a decade ago in 2013. And like many celeb couples, they were introduced by a mutual friend! The following year, George got on one knee and popped the question, and the two closed out the year by tying the knot in Italy. Funny enough, it wasn’t until 2015 that the pair made their red carpet debut together! And two years after that, the couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander. And now they’re living their happily ever after!

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

22 years.

These two have been together for longer now than the amount of years separating them in age! Harrison Ford, 83, met his bride Calista Flockhart, 60, all the way back in 2002. But they didn’t tie the knot until eight years after that! The pair have seemingly been an unbreakable unit ever since, with Harrison even stepping in for daddy duties to Calista’s son Liam, whom she adopted in 2001.

Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin

26 years.

We ALL know about this celebrity duo… Possibly even a little too well! LOLz! Alec Baldwin, 67, met Hilaria Baldwin, 41, back in 2011 when she was a yoga instructor. The pair quickly jumped on the fast track getting engaged in April of 2012 and married just two months after that. Since then, they’ve welcomed an astounding SEVEN children together, which is currently being documented on their reality TV series The Baldwins. Every day may not be peaches and cream for these two, but they’re making it work.

Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston

31 years.

Jeff Goldblum, 72, must’ve learned to limber up after meeting Emilie Livingston, 42, in the early 2010s… Because if you didn’t know, she’s a retired Olympic gymnast! That’s right, she represented her home country of Canada in the 2000 Olympics for rhythmic gymnastics. Very impressive! Funny enough, these two met at a gym. But it wasn’t until 2014 that they tied the knot. And then the following year, they welcomed son Charlie Ocean, followed by River Joe in 2017.

Dennis Quaid & Laura Savoie

37 years.

Dennis Quaid, 71, began courting Laura Savoie, 34, in 2019 after getting acquainted at a business meeting. By the next year, the pair were already smitten and MARRIED. In 2023, he gushed about her while speaking with People:

“Laura’s the love of my life. She came along and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before. It’s a joy of life that we share together.”

Mick Jagger & Melanie Hamrick

44 years.

Mick Jagger, 82, and Melanie Hamrick, 38, make up one of the more private relationships on this list… The pair met all the way back in 2014 and welcomed a son together two years later. However it wasn’t until this year that the pair got engaged! Or that’s at least when the news became public… In reality, Melanie has has been wearing a ring on her finger for the last couple years. She told French publication Paris Match in April that they’d “been engaged two or three years,” but that marriage is only a maybe… Whatever works for them!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

16 years.

Heidi Klum, 52, and Tom Kaulitz, 35, are constantly making headlines for their sultry sex talk, so it kinda seems like they’ve been together forever. But it wasn’t until 2018 that the pair met. They were spotted out on dates multiple times that year, before really solidifying their romance with that year’s iconic Shrek and Fiona Halloween costume! They said “I do” in February of 2019, and the rest is history… And in case you’re wondering why she likes ’em younger, it’s because her libido is so high only a young gent could keep up! LOLz!

David Cross & Amber Tamblyn

19 years.

This pair make up one of the lesser known couples on this list, but you’ll probably recognize David Cross, 61, from projects like Arrested Development, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and even She’s the Man. Amber Tamblyn, 42, is a bit more known… You probably saw her starring alongside Blake Lively in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants! Funny enough, they met just how Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson did: on an airplane! It was back in 2007 from Houston to Louisiana. The pair got hitched in 2012 and welcomed a daughter five years later in 2017.

Robert De Niro & Tiffany Chen

36 years.

At 82, Robert De Niro is no stranger to courting younger women. His ex-wife Grace Hightower is 12 years younger than him! But he took that age gap and tripled it with Tiffany Chen, 46. The pair first met in 2015 on the set of his movie The Intern, which she had a small role in. But it wasn’t until 2021 that the pair became romantically linked. And ever since then, they’ve been going steady. They even welcomed a daughter together in 2023 when Robert was 80!!!

Kelsey Grammer & Kayte Walsh

24 years.

Kelsey Grammer, 70, detailed first meeting Kayte Walsh, 46, during a 2012 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He revealed to the talk show host that he and the younger woman crossed paths in 2009 when she was a flight attendant. They got married in 2011, then married AGAIN in 2012 before welcoming their first daughter together. Over the next four years, they welcomed two more children together, and now in 2025, Kayte is pregnant once again! Kelsey may be an older dad at 70, but Robert De Niro still has a decade on him!

Stanley Tucci & Felicity Blunt

21 years.

Stanley Tucci, 64, may have starred in The Devil Wears Prada with Emily Blunt nearly two decades ago, but it was her SISTER Felicity, now 43, that he ended up developing a lasting relationship with! That’s right! The older actor opened up about meeting his now-wife through the iconic movie during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year. But back when they met, he was still married to his first wife Kate Tucci, who tragically died of breast cancer in 2009. But three years later, Stanley got back on the horse and remarried with Felicity. The two went on to welcome a son in 2015 and a daughter in 2018! Those dinner parties with in-laws Emily and her husband John Krasinski must be a good time!

Sienna Miller & Oli Green

16 years.

Sienna Miller, 43, began dating her much younger boyfriend Oli Green, 28, in 2021 and has been VERY transparent about all the criticism she’s faced for it. In 2023, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together and Sienna sounded off on critics bashing her for dating younger:

“I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal, me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person or being pregnant over 40, that that’s irresponsible and, ‘Poor child.’ It’s such double standards, and I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds.”

Clearly she and Oli seem very happy together, though!

Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

20 years.

Jason Statham, 58, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 38, met all the way back in 2009 but didn’t confirm their relationship until two years later when they made their red carpet debut together. Five years after that, the pair got engaged, but to this day they haven’t officially tied the knot! They DID, however, welcome their first child together in 2017 followed by another in 2022. Despite the two decades between them, these two have been nothing but steady!

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

18 years.

Finally, we conclude our list with Nick Viall, 44, and Natalie Joy, 26. The pair started dating during the 2020 pandemic, but kept their relationship under wraps… So much so that they aren’t even exactly sure of their exact anniversary! LOLz! Nick revealed in a 2022 Instagram post that they “celebrate it for 2 weeks straight” to cover their bases. Later that year, he opened up about his and Natalie’s age gap on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing he had “anxiety” about it at first, but that it all melted away when he got to know her more. The duo got engaged in 2023 and revealed they were expecting their first child together. They officially became parents in early 2024 before getting hitched a few months later. But tragedy struck in 2025 when the couple suffered multiple miscarriages. But their love has kept them together through it all!

And there you have it, Perezcious readers! Some of the most notable celebrity age gaps in Hollywood! Did any of these pairing surprise you? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!