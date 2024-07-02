One Tree Hill Star’s Divorce Deal Includes WILD Pet Custody Rules! With Massive Fines!

Whew! Shantel Vansanten’s divorce is FINALLY finalized… But it has some WILD stipulations!

Last year, the One Tree Hill alum’s now ex-husband Victor Webster filed for divorce after two years of marriage — they tied the knot back in 2021. People reported he filed in January and cited the age-old “irreconcilable differences,” and things have been pretty quiet since. But it’s now been a year and a half since his filing, and we have quite the update!

On Monday, Us Weekly obtained court docs revealing the exes came to a custody agreement in mediation… Custody of their pets, that is! And it’s wild!

According to the docs, Victor is getting full custody of their dog Nova — but Shantel has visitation rights! She’s allowed to visit the pooch and take her on extended trips… However, she’s required to share updates on Nova’s location, and if she takes her for longer than three weeks, the 38-year-old is required to cough up late fees! A whopping $10,000 EACH DAY she’s late returning the dog!

Holy s**t!!!! That’s a LOT of cash!

The two also shared two cats named Finnegan and Phillippa, but they’re apparently staying with Victor’s brother Vince.

What an inneresting arrangement… It’s clear the exes truly LOVE Nova, though. Their Instagram pages are both FILLED with pics!

