Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Suing Groomer After Beloved Dog's Sudden Death -- Details!

Nicola Peltz Beckham is mourning the loss of her dog… And she’s going after the pup’s groomer!

Last month, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife shared an emotional post announcing the death of her chihuahua Nala. In the lengthy Instagram post, she wrote about the little dog going in for a normal appointment at the groomers, but leaving in a condition far from normal:

“this has been the hardest month of my life. i can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels. nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath. we rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later.”

Related: Angie Harmon Is SUING Instacart & The Shopper Who Shot Her Dog!

So heartbreaking… And she made it known that she suspects the dog’s groomer played a major role in whatever happened to Nala:

“i’m sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. her life was taken away from her way too soon. she was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything. please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.”

See her full post (below):

A couple weeks have now passed, and Nicola is now reportedly taking legal action.

TMZ reported over the weekend that the 29-year-old has retained an attorney with plans to sue the grooming company, which is located in upstate New York. According to the outlet, Nala had recently visited her regular vet and was given a clean bill of health, which makes Nicola all the more suspicious as to what exactly happened “behind closed doors,” as she put it. The Lola actress and her hubby have apparently been clients of the grooming company for a while, using their services from time to time when they’re in New York. However, there are apparently some eyebrow-raising elements surrounding this appointment in particular.

According to the outlet, multiple dogs in the care of the company had been acting strange following their services. On the day of Nala’s death, she was the last to be dropped off in their transportation van, and was apparently not doing too well. She apparently couldn’t catch her breath and even had a blue tongue! And according to vet records obtained by the outlet, she had fluid in her lungs, a high heart rate, and neurological issues at the time of her death… But had no underlying health concerns.

Nicola, a notable animal rights activist, is reportedly is NOT seeking money — she just wants answers. But from what we hear, the grooming company is no longer working with her legal team. Yikes…

How sad. What are your thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Nicola Peltz Beckham/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]