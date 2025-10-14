Katy Perry Cheekily Hints At Justin Trudeau Romance During Concert! Oo!

Katy Perry isn’t hiding her romance anymore!

Shortly after photos of Katy kissing former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a yacht in Santa Barbara emerged online (taken last month), the pop star revealed it’s true she’s not single anymore! During her concert in London, England, on Monday night, according to DailyMail.com, a fan gave a surprise marriage proposal to the Firework singer. But she had to turn it down because of her beau — who the whole world now knows she’s totally still seeing!

Referencing all the renewed media interest in their relationship and the surfacing of those make-out pics, she joked:

“I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”

Hah!

Watch the proposal:

Later, the musician revealed her type in men has changed, saying:

“London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time. But not anymore.”

Aw!

As Perezcious readers know, after her breakup from Orlando Bloom, Katy and Justin stepped out for a dinner date in July. Justin then attended one of her concerts. They seemed to really hit it off, but according to reports, they fizzled quickly because all the attention was too much for the 53-year-old politician. However, it turns out they never stopped seeing each other — they were just doing it in secret! But now that those yacht snapshots are out there, all eyes are on them! Hopefully, that doesn’t cause any issues…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

