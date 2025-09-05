Orlando Bloom Breaks Silence On Katy Perry Breakup -- Why He’s So 'Grateful'!

Orlando Bloom is speaking out on his split for the first time!

On Friday, the actor was on the Today show to promote his new movie The Cut when host Craig Melvin brought up the major change in the actor’s life since the last time he was on the show. Hinting at the Katy Perry breakup, which was confirmed over the summer but apparently happened months earlier, the journalist wondered:

“There’s been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time. How are you doing?”

The 48-year-old didn’t shy away from the topic. Referencing the couple’s daughter Daisy, he gushed:

“I’m great, man. I’m so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star continued:

“We’re great. We’re going to be great. Nothing but love.”

Wow!

We know he’s an actor, but he sounded pretty genuine. Glad to hear it! Watch (below):

Earlier this week, Orlando’s other ex, Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares his teenage son Flynn, said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that Orlando makes a point to end things on “great terms” for the kids. She explained his thought process:

“They’re gonna be in your life for the rest of your life because you have a child together, so you just [need to] be peaceful.”

She went on:

“If you do have that animosity, that only hurts yourself. So actually, if you have forgiveness, then you can then feel better from creating peace in your own life.”

It was evident how seriously Orlando and Katy took their responsibility as co-parents from the very start. Even after it was confirmed they called off their engagement, they posed for pics on a family vacation! Incredible! It’s not every day you see folks so amicable in the throes of a public breakup!

We’re sure they’ve had their moments. Splits are emotional and complicated! But it’s good to see they’re trying to keep the peace and managing it well so far!

Thoughts? Are U surprised at how chill they seem to be?

