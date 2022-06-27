We Don't Make The Rules -- Orlando Bloom Working Out Is A Required Watch!!!

More of this please!

Orlando Bloom just treated the internet to a HAWT new series of workout videos displaying his shredded body!

On Monday, Katy Perry’s hunky fiancé posted a few shirtless (!!) videos of himself working up a sweat in a gym — and they are very worthy of your time! In the first video, he rocked a tiny pair of black shorts with his long hair pulled out of his face while he lifted a large AF barbell!

He then moved onto the ground to flaunt his beefed-up arms while working out his washboard abs in an intense core exercise! The dad of two finished things off with a look at his back muscles hard at work while he lifted weights on cables.

The 45-year-old actor tried to pretend the post wasn’t just a major thirst trap meant to have us all drooling by explaining in the caption:

“I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I’d never walk again ”

Well, he proved them wrong!! It’s been over two decades since Orlando suffered a scary fall that “crushed” his spine after he fell three floors down a building in 1998. It’s definitely a miracle that he’s recovered so well and beat so many expectations — and even became an action star along the way! Ch-ch-check the star’s incredible body (below)!

Wowza!!!

