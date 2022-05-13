Katy Perry Reveals She & Orlando Bloom Are In 'Couples Therapy' -- And WHAT Their Fights Are About!

Katy Perry is opening up about her relationship with Orlando Bloom amid rumors the pair have broken off their engagement!

For months now, the American Idol judge has been spotted without her engagement ring causing many to wonder if there might be trouble brewing for her and the actor. Not to mention that she showed up solo at The Met Gala, despite that being a popular destination for couples to flaunt their other half. With all of these rumors swirling online, the pop star appeared on Thursday’s episode of Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea — and she delved deep into the issues in their relationship and how they’re overcoming them!

For starters, it was pretty clear that the duo have not broken, but they are not immune to struggles, she admitted:

“Your partners usually see your best and your worst sides because they are there to be your mirrors.”

Seems like they’ve been seeing a lot of each other’s “worst sides” since they’ve decided to start couples therapy to better process their frustrations, she continued:

“Orlando and I do couples therapy. We love it because it just keeps us in tune.”

But what are they even fighting about anyway?!

They’ve always seemed so loved up and carefree online, but it turns out that their super busy schedules on top of parenting their 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove have left them both feeling resentful of the other, the 37-year-old divulged:

“The resentment can get really strong when you’re both working really hard. God bless successful people in the spotlight. When you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kinda different out there, in the big and the small. So we’ve had a lot of success with that.”

Well, that’s good that it’s working! It doesn’t exactly answer why she’s decided to leave her fancy bling at home, though…

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the couple has put in the world to better themselves for the sake of their relationship. Katy also shared that she went to a retreat center called The Hoffman Process where people have no access to phones and work on building relationships with others.

Orlando had originally gone when the couple first started dating, and his transformation was clear from the moment they got back together, she said:

“[This was when] we were dating. He came back after going and wasn’t leaning into all of my bulls**t and so it was boring. It became boring, and I was like, ‘We’re breaking up then!’”

As Perezcious readers will recall, the couple first started dating in 2016 but were on and off until they got engaged in 2019. Sounds like that split was pretty brutal for the Teenage Dream singer, who continued:

“And then I had the worst year of my life—not just because of relationships but a lot of different things were changing and shifting for me in which I really truly believe was an opportunity for me to evolve and grow. It was like, here we are at the fork in the road. Are you going to take the L or are you going to take the R? And so a year later, I went to the Hoffman Process, and it’s amazing because it’s a week-long process, and they do give scholarships out. It’s kind of expensive but I’d say it’s the best value. You have no cell phone and you just go kind of deep through exercises with other people actually, which is great because they trigger you the whole time and then you work through those triggers.”

Through facing her triggers, she was able to understand the root cause of her issues — which she claimed stem back to her family. The vocalist noted:

“But basically, it’s a place you get to go to where you re-wire the neuro-pathways in your mind and you get to discover. There’s so much awareness. You get to discover why you have these patterns and habits and where they’re coming from and all it’s really coming from mom or it’s coming from dad. So if you’re yelling, who yelled at you? It’s a learned thing. It profoundly changed my life. It’s the #1 thing I recommend when someone is ready for that next level in life.”

Wow! Love how eager she is to learn and grow into the best version of herself. Things seem to be improving in their love life too – at least when it comes to their social media presence!

After the Pirates of the Caribbean star hadn’t made an appearance on his baby momma’s Instagram for many months, she finally included him in a post at the very end of April while they were in the Bahamas for Crypto Bahamas, a gathering of leaders and investors learning about cryptocurrency. Take a look:

Bloom also paid tribute to her on Mother’s Day by posting a video of her dancing and looking fondly at him behind the camera, writing:

“Magical momma”

She simply commented:

“Lol”

Hmmm… Here’s to hoping couples therapy continues to do the trick! The missing engagement ring still is concerning! Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WENN/Avalon]