Orlando Bloom Is 'So Happy' About Making Daughter Daisy 'His Priority' Over Work!

As he should, Orlando Bloom is putting his focus on daughter Daisy Dove Bloom!

He welcomed the bundle of joy in late August with fiancée Katy Perry, and thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, he has much more free time than expected to spend at home with his girls.

Related: Here’s Who Orlando Bloom Says His Daughter With Katy Perry Looks Most Like!

Though many couples have fallen victim to a quarantine breakup this year, these new parents have only grown “closer” since bringing home their little girl, a source explained to Us Weekly:

“Orlando has made Daisy his priority and slashed a lot of his work time to stay home for the holidays. Orlando is so happy about being a new dad again. He has been doing the night feeds and helping out however he can.”

ICYMI, Orly is also the proud papa of 9-year-old son Flynn Bloom with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. We’re sure he’s just as excited about the new addition to the family!! The insider continued (below):

“At first they were concerned that Katy was going to have to jump straight back into work, but she’s been fully focused on being a mom and happy staying home and spending time with Daisy. They don’t have any trips planned as of now.”

They’re so lucky to be able to cherish this special time with Daisy together, but the pop queen is very much aware since becoming a mom just how fortunate she really is! About one month after welcoming her first child into the world, the Firework songstress dropped some major truth bombs on her Twitter followers, starting with:

“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job.”

Expanding further on her initial words, she went on:

“Part two: When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…’ She’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol.”

True that!! We’re sure even though Orlando is around to help right now, it probably wan’t the easiest transition for Katy going back to work on American Idol!

She concluded with two messages:

“Part 3: Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave.” “Part 4. I love my job.”

Aww, we never doubted that last one!

Even though we haven’t gotten many updates on Daisy as of late, we know she’s in great hands with mom and dad!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Sheri Determan/WENN.]