Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

'Ozempic Vulva' Is REAL! Dr. Terry Dubrow & Wife Heather Explain Upsetting Side Effect!  Emilie Kiser Calls Grief Of Losing Son 'Never Ending Feeling Of Sadness' 4 Months On...  Britney Spears 'Deeply Concerned' About Kevin Federline's Tell-All -- She's Afraid Of 'How She Will Come Across'! Prince William Says Catherine & Charles' Cancer Battles Took Him To Dark Places -- & Shares Kids' 'Coping Mechanisms' Keith Urban Highlights Nicole Kidman & Their Daughters -- & Removes Guitarist Maggie Baugh -- From Latest Show Amid Scandal! Prince William Makes RARE Comment About Prince Harry In Special TV Appearance! Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Separate After Almost 3 Decades Of Marriage: 'Taking A Break' Kylie Kelce Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Miscarriage Before 4 Daughters Amy Duggar King Reveals The Terror She Felt When She Confronted Josh About Molestation Scandal: He Had 'The Creepiest Smile' Jon Gosselin Believes Kate & Bodyguard Have Been Dating For 17 YEARS -- And The ‘Affair’ Is What Ended Their Marriage! HGTV's Jen Hatmaker Explains Why She Didn't Give Pastor Ex Another Chance After Learning He Cheated Ryan Lochte’s Estranged Wife Accuses New Girlfriend Of Acting 'Inappropriate' Around Kids -- And They Clap Back!

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Hidden Daughter Aimee Speaks Out, Says Dad Was 'Traumatized'

Ozzy Osbourne's Hidden Daughter Aimee Speaks Out, Says Dad Was 'Traumatized'

Aimée Osbourne is speaking out about her father’s painful final years.

We’re all familiar with the faces of the Osbourne family: Ozzy, Sharon, and kids Kelly and Jack. But the beloved couple also had a third child together: an eldest daughter named Aimée who chose to remain out of the spotlight during the heyday of their reality show. She’s tried her hand in the music industry and in a few acting roles, but she largely still remains out of the spotlight. But never out of Ozzy’s life! And she has a lot of heartbreaking details to share about his last few years.

Related: Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Dax Shepard For ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior

In the family’s new Paramount+ documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now, the 42-year-old opened up about the Prince of Darkness’ devastating fall in 2019 at his LA home. It was REALLY bad and brought to the surface an existing injury stemming from a 2003 ATV accident. The 2019 incident resulted in neck and spinal surgery and a lengthy hospital stay… And lots of trauma for the Black Sabbath alum.

In the documentary, Aimée tells cameras:

“He was in great distress and a lot of pain … I can’t imagine many people are used to seeing their parents like that.”

She revealed that after his lengthy hospital stay, Ozzy became “traumatized” because he could not “bounce back like he had in the past.” What a difficult time for the rock legend.

As fans may recall, the incident forced Ozzy to cancel the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 tour — which Aimée described as the “biggest heartbreak” and ultimately “soul-destroying” for her father.

That’s so incredibly hard to hear. Poor Ozzy.

As we noted, Ozzy was in the hospital for three months after his surgery, but part of what made his recovery so difficult is that the pain never fully subsided. In the doc, Sharon tells cameras:

“After three months we brought him home, but the pain just never subsided. It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy’s a drama queen. He’ll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real.”

She noted he fell into a “massive depression” post-op, and Aimée claimed he was “often checked out.” And Ozzy himself described his experience in heartbreaking details:

“You can’t enjoy anything.”

Ugh. Just so, so difficult. And just one year later, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. such a difficult final few years…

You can watch the trailer for Ozzy: No Escape From Now (below) or watch it on Paramount+ now:

Our hearts remain with the Osbournes!

[Images via Paramount+/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 07, 2025 15:20pm PDT

Share This