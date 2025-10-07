Ozzy Osbourne's Hidden Daughter Aimee Speaks Out, Says Dad Was 'Traumatized'

Aimée Osbourne is speaking out about her father’s painful final years.

We’re all familiar with the faces of the Osbourne family: Ozzy, Sharon, and kids Kelly and Jack. But the beloved couple also had a third child together: an eldest daughter named Aimée who chose to remain out of the spotlight during the heyday of their reality show. She’s tried her hand in the music industry and in a few acting roles, but she largely still remains out of the spotlight. But never out of Ozzy’s life! And she has a lot of heartbreaking details to share about his last few years.

In the family’s new Paramount+ documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now, the 42-year-old opened up about the Prince of Darkness’ devastating fall in 2019 at his LA home. It was REALLY bad and brought to the surface an existing injury stemming from a 2003 ATV accident. The 2019 incident resulted in neck and spinal surgery and a lengthy hospital stay… And lots of trauma for the Black Sabbath alum.

In the documentary, Aimée tells cameras:

“He was in great distress and a lot of pain … I can’t imagine many people are used to seeing their parents like that.”

She revealed that after his lengthy hospital stay, Ozzy became “traumatized” because he could not “bounce back like he had in the past.” What a difficult time for the rock legend.

As fans may recall, the incident forced Ozzy to cancel the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 tour — which Aimée described as the “biggest heartbreak” and ultimately “soul-destroying” for her father.

That’s so incredibly hard to hear. Poor Ozzy.

As we noted, Ozzy was in the hospital for three months after his surgery, but part of what made his recovery so difficult is that the pain never fully subsided. In the doc, Sharon tells cameras:

“After three months we brought him home, but the pain just never subsided. It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy’s a drama queen. He’ll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real.”

She noted he fell into a “massive depression” post-op, and Aimée claimed he was “often checked out.” And Ozzy himself described his experience in heartbreaking details:

“You can’t enjoy anything.”

Ugh. Just so, so difficult. And just one year later, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. such a difficult final few years…

You can watch the trailer for Ozzy: No Escape From Now (below) or watch it on Paramount+ now:

Our hearts remain with the Osbournes!

[Images via Paramount+/YouTube]