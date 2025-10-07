Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Dax Shepard For 'Inappropriate' Behavior -- Hear The Story!

Charlie Sheen, the uber-Hollywood bad boy, just did something no one saw coming: he publicly apologized for being, in his own words, an “a**hole-5,000” to Dax Shepard. And it was over something that happened more than 20 years ago! Oh, and get this: Dax didn’t even remember it!

The unexpected mea culpa went down on the latest episode of Dax’s Armchair Expert podcast, where Charlie popped in as part of the press blitz for his new memoir The Book of Sheen, as well as his new documentary aka Charlie Sheen. While fans expected a mix of tiger blood nostalgia and chaotic wisdom from the former Two and a Half Men star, what they got was… an emotional cleanse from the ghost of Halloween past.

Huh?!

So, Charlie kicked off the surprise moment with this jaw-dropper:

“There’s something I’ve been carrying around. I was a d**k to you one night. Not cool. Like an a**hole-5,000.”

Umm… okay?! But he was far from finished there. Sheen kept the confession train rolling:

“I felt for the longest time … I gotta make it right. And here we are 20 years later.”

Meanwhile, poor Dax was sitting there confused as hell, because this moment of shame burned into Charlie’s brain was not even a freakin’ blip on Shepard’s memory radar. Clearly thrown, Dax responded:

“Tell me, because it’s just so bizarre I don’t remember that.”

Wow! Sooo what actually happened? According to Sheen, it all went down on one Halloween in the early 2000s. Picture it: a group of stars chit-chatting about costumes, candy, and chaotic toddlers. Charlie was in a less-than-festive mood and, by his own account, he got a little too real.

The Major League star recalled:

“We were sharing how Halloween — with super tiny children — is not fun. It’s just not. I mean, it is and it isn’t. It’s fun for the photo on the fridge later. I was kind of in a pissy mood in my share, and I was bitching about Halloween and just had zero gratitude about anything, you know?”

Sounds like someone forgot the Snickers! LOLz!! But it gets even more awkward…

Sheen continued:

“[Then Dax] starts sharing, talking about — I don’t think you had kids yet — and he was like, ‘yeah, no, we had a great time, went to a couple of parties this time,’ and you were, like, giving the fun version of Halloween. In the middle, I said, ‘try it with f**king kids, dude!’ And it was so inappropriate and unnecessary and uncalled for. So 20 years later, apologies.”

Yikes…

But in true Dax form, the ever-likable podcast host brushed it off with a smile and told Charlie it was “no problem.”

Shepard then opened up about his own journey of making amends, which was a key part of his post-addiction recovery.

Dax shared:

“There’s a lot of people I’ve made amends to. Thank God I did. And they were really hurt and that repair had to happen. But more often than not, I’ve called people and said, ‘I did this and I did that.’ And they’re like, ‘I didn’t give a f**k.'”

And then he added:

“But I’m living with this notion that this person f**king hates me over it and they felt betrayed by it. I do think that’s an interesting part of making amends is, like, you’ve built up a lot of it in your mind that isn’t really there. It’s just, you’re holding it. They weren’t.”

Definitely an interesting take!

And before they moved on, Charlie made it clear just how much it meant to finally let go of the guilt he’d been clinging to for two decades:

“The second that we booked, that this was put on the schedule, I was like, ‘Oh cool, I get to clear up that thing from two decades ago.'”

Amazing!

Watch the whole interview (below), with the apology talk coming just after the 22-minute mark:

