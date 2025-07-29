Ozzy Osbourne’s Actual Funeral Arrangements Revealed -- And It Sounds So Respectful!

Got A Tip?

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral is coming up sooner than you think!

One week after the rock legend sadly passed away, we’re hearing details of how his funeral is shaping up… And when it’ll take place! On Tuesday, TMZ reported the Black Sabbath singer’s celebration of life will take place on Wednesday in his hometown of Birmingham. According to the outlet, he will be transported through the UK city at 1:00 p.m. local time. The drive will start at his family home on Broad Street, where according to the city council, local performers Bostin Brass Band will be present to set an energized tone.

Ozzy’s transport will then make a stop at the iconic Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, which has already become a memorial for fans to visit to pay their respects. Birmingham Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal confirmed the city will give Ozzy the “farewell he deserves,” calling him the “son of Birmingham.”

As of now, no word on any Susan Boyle tunes or pranks, like the late legend previously joked about wanting at his funeral. We’re guessing this will be a slightly more somber affair than that.

Jul 29, 2025 11:00am PDT

