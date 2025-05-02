Palace Releases Rare Statement Hitting Back At Prince Harry! 

The royal family does not feel bad for Prince Harry!

In a rare statement after the Duke of Sussex lost his appeal for police protection in the UK — and following his BBC interview largely blaming it on his father — Buckingham Palace released a statement to several outlets on Friday, including People, reflecting:

“All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

Oof. So cold!

The spokesperson did not share any thoughts on Harry’s interview. The Duke notably expressed a desire to reconcile with his family and confirmed King Charles III is not speaking to him at all due to this security issue. But it’s clear The Firm isn’t about to reach out with an olive branch. They don’t sound surprised by Harry’s loss and don’t feel sorry about the result of this case either! Ouch!

Doesn’t seem like that reunion will be happening anytime soon…

