Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Prince Harry: “I Don’t Know How Much Longer My Father Has” To Live! Begs For A Reconciliation! But Also Claims His Family Does Not Care About His Safety! He Says: Prince Harry Won’t Be Taking His Children Back Home To The UK Ever Again! Meghan Markle’s Family Just Rejected By British Court! They: Couple Paid Sex Worker For 'Extreme' Encounter -- He Dismembered Them & Tried To Steal Their Savings, Say Prosecutors Prince William Likely To ‘Become A Different Person’ As He’s Groomed To Take Over As King After ‘Worst’ Year Of His Life Meghan Markle Takes A Swipe At Royal Family While Praising Prince Harry: He 'Slayed The Dragon, Saved The Princess' For Their Marriage! Prince William To Strip Harry & Meghan Of Royal Titles When King Because He 'Loathes & Despises' Them After HRH Violation! Meghan Markle Played Me! I Am Such A Fool! THIS IS INFURIATING! | Perez Hilton Meghan Markle SLAMMED For Still Using 'Her Royal Highness' Title In Private After Royal Exit! JoJo Siwa Has Such Strong Feelings For Her CBB Housemate Chris Hughes That She Just: Meghan Markle Has Prince Harry On Lock! She Says: Meghan Markle Taking Swipe At Royal Family In First Podcast Interview, Say Critics! Shade Or No Shade? JoJo Siwa Spotted Out With Chris Hughes After She Dumped Her Girlfriend! They:

Prince Harry

Palace Releases Rare Statement Hitting Back At Prince Harry! 

Palace Releases Rare Statement Hitting Back At Prince Harry!

The royal family does not feel bad for Prince Harry!

In a rare statement after the Duke of Sussex lost his appeal for police protection in the UK — and following his BBC interview largely blaming it on his fatherBuckingham Palace released a statement to several outlets on Friday, including People, reflecting:

“All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

Oof. So cold!

Related: Meghan Takes A Swipe At Royal Family While Praising Harry

The spokesperson did not share any thoughts on Harry’s interview. The Duke notably expressed a desire to reconcile with his family and confirmed King Charles III is not speaking to him at all due to this security issue. But it’s clear The Firm isn’t about to reach out with an olive branch. They don’t sound surprised by Harry’s loss and don’t feel sorry about the result of this case either! Ouch!

Doesn’t seem like that reunion will be happening anytime soon…

Reactions? Sound OFF!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 02, 2025 16:00pm PDT

Share This