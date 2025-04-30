Meghan Markle Takes A Swipe At Royal Family While Praising Prince Harry: He 'Slayed The Dragon, Saved The Princess' For Their Marriage!

Meghan Markle had a hot take on her marriage to Prince Harry!

The Duchess of Sussex had a lot to say about her hubby on Monday’s episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show. At one point, the 43-year-old gushed about how much better her life is outside of the royal family, saying of the life she and Harry have built in Montecito:

“It’s not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you. H, that man loves me so much. Look what we’ve built? We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy children.”

The Suits alum doubled down on just how willing the Duke was to do anything to “protect” her — brutally digging her in-laws in the process:

“I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Bros. When you get to the final final level and they say, ‘Slay the dragon, save the princess.’ I’m like, that’s my husband.”

OMG. She did not pick that analogy on accent. That “princess” line was so calculated! Hah!

Meghan didn’t stop there either, she added:

“He’s constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we’re uplifted and still make time for date nights.”

Well, Harry has been fighting to keep his family protected — no matter the consequences. Not only did he walk away from his royal duties and family in 2020 to prioritize his wife’s mental health and safety, he has been in court battling to regain police protection in the UK for his family, a legal war that has only worsened his estrangement from his father King Charles III.

BTW, right after this dig, Meghan shaded the royal family even more by saying that the couple was in “the trenches” from the very start of their relationship until they broke free from The Firm! Yeah, so nothing she just said was a coincidence! Oof!

Watch her full interview:

Reactions??

