Prince Harry Goes OFF After Losing Court Case! Blames King, Says Dad 'Won't Speak To Me', Declares He'll Never Bring Meghan & Kids Back To UK!

This is a tough blow for Prince Harry — and it will have a massive impact on his family rift.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex lost his appeal for UK police protection. Ultimately, Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos dismissed the appeal after siding with the government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee‘s decision to downgrade Harry’s security after he exited his royal duties in 2020. The judge agreeing that another risk analysis would not have changed the outcome, calling RAVEC’s choice “understandable and perhaps predictable.” But considering Harry’s legal team was framing this appeal as a fight for his life, this is a worst-case scenario — and Harry’s already blasting it!

In a rare, explosive interview with the BBC on Friday, the Spare author said he’ll likely NEVER bring Meghan Markle or their kids to the UK now — and slammed his father King Charles III for putting him in this position. Sharing that he was “devastated” over the ruling, he declared:

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. The things that they’re gonna miss is, well, everything. I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK, of course I do. And I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Whoa. That basically means Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will never have a relationship with many of their British relatives. Sad!

While Harry placed some blame on the Prime Minister and “new government” that have turned this into “a good old fashioned establishment stitch up,” he’s REALLY mad his daddy didn’t do more to help:

“There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary.”

Wow, he really thinks King Charles could have fixed everything for him and chose not to! And he may be right!

Harry also argued that the threat of losing your security “imprisons” those in the royal family from having a different life:

“You can’t live outside their control if you want to be safe.”

Even though he walked away from his duties, he added:

“I can never leave the royal family. That is my family. … I’ve given 35 years to my country. The threats and risks to my life. … I was born into this position. It’s only increased over time.”

Hmm. He’s saying he’ll always face the same threats for being a royal… even if he isn’t contributing as a working member. It’s an interesting argument.

While Harry has insisted there’s something the monarch could have done to help him, palace sources have argued otherwise. Still, this has caused a massive rift in their relationship:

“There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family. This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years, with regard to human life and safety, is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left. Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things.”

It’s gotta be tough admitting that…

Harry also confirmed the 76-year-old has completely shut him out — even amidst his cancer battle:

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. As I said, life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile.”

Jeez. It’s heartbreaking that this — of all the things Harry’s done to deepen this rift — is the thing still keeping them apart!

Harry acknowledged that “reconciliation can’t come without truth” and claimed he has “forgiven” his family. But the Invictus Games founder isn’t sure they will return the favor:

“I’ve now found out the truth. I’ve shared some of it with you today. A lot of it exists out there, whether people choose to ignore it or not. It would be nice to have that reconciliation part now. If they don’t want that, that’s entirely up to them.”

Oof.

Hear him reflect on his reconciliation hopes (below):

And here’s the whole interview:

Thoughts?

