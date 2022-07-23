Camilla Parker Bowles NOT The ‘Racist’ Royal Harry & Meghan Told Oprah Winfrey About, Say Palace Sources

Palace insiders are hitting back at the claims that Camilla Parker Bowles was the senior member of the royal family who made the racist comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unborn child!

As you know, it’s been a pretty big mystery as to which royal allegedly asked what skin color Archie would have — ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey more than a year ago. The couple never named who it was, only noting that it was not Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip. Since then, many have pointed fingers at Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Charles as the potential culprits for the offensive remarks.

Related: Meghan Insisted Harry Compare Her Struggles With Media To Princess Diana — OR ELSE?!

And as we previously reported, a new book from journalist Tom Bower suggested it might have been Harry’s stepmom all along! He claimed in the biography, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, that the 37-year-old royal will reveal Camilla as the “racist” in his upcoming memoir. Bower then noted Harry and Meghan only left the royal fam over the “suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie,” even recalling one conversation with Camilla during the early days of their romance in 2016. He wrote:

“During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry’s version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched three topics. First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend’s 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.’ In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’”

What the f**k.

With these new allegations in mind, it would come as no surprise if it turned out that Camilla was also the royal who Meghan and Harry’s were referring to in their interview with Oprah last year. Tom even stated that in the prince’s memoir, ghostwritten by journalist J.R. Moehringer, “Meghan had identified her as racist.” So things are not looking good from Charles’ wife.

However, it sounds like the institution won’t stand for the accusations about the future Queen Consort — so they fired back! A highly placed source told Page Six on Friday:

“Camilla is not racist – I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about.”

Another palace insider noted that the rift between Harry and Camilla is not about the alleged racism scandal, saying:

“Yes, Harry may not love Camilla, but that goes back years — way before he met Meghan and their marriage. And that has nothing to do with any alleged racism.”

Hmm… well, that would also make sense! After all, Camilla was the other woman in his mother Princess Diana‘s marriage to Prince Charles. Of course, the main person he should be angry with about that would be Prince Charles himself, but we digress!

We’ll just have to see if Camilla does get called out in Harry’s book, but for now, signs are pointing towards her as the one. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think it was really Camilla who made the racist comment?

[Image via MEGA/WENN, CBS/YouTube]