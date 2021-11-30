Prince Charles & William Allegedly Think Harry Was 'Oversensitive' About Infamous Archie Comment

New insight is coming to light about why Prince Charles allegedly made those comments about the color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids’ skin color.

As you’ll recall, Harry and Meghan made the startling revelation that a relative had said such a thing during their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. While they didn’t name names, they did share that an unidentified family member had expressed “concerns” and had “conversations” about Archie’s skin color ahead of his birth in 2019. Off-camera, they were quick to confirm that person was not Queen Elizabeth II or the now late Prince Philip.

Many other family members found themselves in the hot seat as fans tried to determine who the “royal racist” could have been — and now author Christopher Andersen claims he knows it was Prince Charles.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, the writer opened up about how he determined Charles had said the controversial comment, explaining:

“I was able to trace this back to a comment that was made by Prince Charles to [Duchess] Camilla on the day that the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s engagement was made.”

FYI, that would have been November 27, 2017. According to what he learned via a “well-placed source,” the comment wasn’t intended to be offensive. Instead, he thinks it was a question posed “fondly,” Christopher added:

“And what he did was casually turn to her like any grandparent to be would do and say, ‘I wonder what their children will look like, hair color, eye, color, complexion.’”

As we previously reported, in Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, Andersen claimed the infamous conversation went something like:

Prince Charles: “I wonder what the children look like?” Camilla: “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.” Prince Charles: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

Continuing to support the idea that Charles never intended to start a family rift (even if he was hung up on the children’s skin color), the William and Kate: A Royal Love Story author mused:

“He did it fondly, but the problem is it was taken misconstrued, contorted over a period of time by the bureaucrats and the palace — the people who [Princess] Diana used to call the men in gray — and they really weaponized that and turned it into something that was quite nasty by the time it reached Harry’s ear.”

But before you start giving the 73-year-old the benefit of the doubt, he and his oldest son, Prince William, supposedly complicated the matter more. Andersen insisted that Harry confronted his father and brother once word of the remark finally reached him. (It’s unclear why William would get dragged into the situation unless there’s more to the story like some insiders have suggested.)

Rather than apologize or explain the situation, the men allegedly told the 37-year-old he was being “oversensitive” and “overreacting.” The Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan author continued:

“That complicated what was already a very complicated situation.”

Ya, no s**t. They seem to have a knack for that…

Interestingly, Christopher also had a bone to pick with Charles and the palace, who released a statement about his claims when they first made headlines earlier this month. The statement, shared by Us, called the story “fiction” and “not worth further comment.” On that, the American journalist argued:

“I wish the palace would take care to read what the book actually said. The real fiction here is the denial. This is what the palace always does. There’s a knee-jerk reaction is to say, ‘None of it’s true.’ … In this particular case, clearly, they haven’t read the book because if they did, they’d see that, in a sense, it sort of softens the image of the royal family in terms of race.”

The only time the royal family has truly acknowledged the racism claims — other than to just cast blame on others — was when Meghan and Harry’s CBS special first aired in March, ahead of the birth of their second child, Lilibet. They called the accusations “concerning,” adding:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

But those conversations don’t seem to be going very well — if they’re happening at all — so far.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think (below)!

