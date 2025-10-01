Got A Tip?

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson Has DITCHED Her Iconic Blonde Hair!

Pamela Anderson Has DITCHED Her Iconic Blonde Hair!

We never thought we’d utter these words… PAMELA ANDERSON IS NO LONGER BLONDE!!!!

This ain’t a drill, folks! The Baywatch star has officially retired her iconic blonde locks, which she’s rocked since… well, forever! At least since the earliest days of her Hollywood career!

On Monday, The Naked Gun star was spotted at a Condé Nast Paris Fashion Week party, where she debuted a shaggy new cut and color! Any guesses on WHAT color??? Drumroll, please……..

Red!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marco Bahler (@marco.bahler)

Wait, OMG! She looks STUNNING!

First, she said bye-bye to her signature makeup, and now her blonde hair?? We have a completely new woman on our hands!

What are YOUR reactions to her new look, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Sep 30, 2025 17:10pm PDT

