Kate Middleton

Princess Catherine Was 'Traumatized' By Harsh Reaction To Her Blonde Hair Transformation!

Princess Catherine Was 'Traumatized' By Harsh Reaction To Her Blonde Hair Transformation!

Oof. The poor thing.

Earlier this month, Princess Catherine stepped out with a shocking blonde hair transformation! It was a totally new, lighter look for her! But sadly, not everyone was a fan! And in what felt like the blink of an eye, Kate Middleton totally changed her mind on the new ‘do and reverted back to her signature style — seemingly because she was sick of being bullied for her appearance! Ugh!

Now, an insider is opening up about just how “traumatized” Prince William‘s wife felt during this unexpected beauty scandal. Oh, no.

Speaking to Radar Online on Tuesday, friends of the Princess of Wales said the backlash to her new hair color caused the mother of three to have a rare “crisis of confidence.” A source said:

“Kate came back from her summer break feeling positive, only to be slammed over her appearance. She admitted it left her anxious and doubting herself. After receiving so much kindness since her diagnosis, being torn down over something trivial was really tough.”

Those in the 43-year-old’s inner circle added that the scrutiny has been extra tough because it comes at a difficult time for the family. Kate’s been left shaken by Prince Harry‘s fallout with the family, which has become more complicated as he makes reconciliation attempts with King Charles III, her friend said:

“Kate has always shown strength, but this autumn has been relentless. With the family tensions and criticism of her appearance, she’s questioned how much more she can cope with.”

While Kate wanted to “rebel” against the online hate, she ended up changing back to her brunette tone to avoid distraction from her work, another insider explained:

“She quickly chose to tone things down so attention would stay on her duties. Kate doesn’t want debates about her appearance to take away from her role.”

The last thing she needs is for people to be overanalyzing her appearance. She had enough of that last year!

One source then praised the future Queen for her ability to rise above this, noting:

“Even at her lowest, Kate managed to compose herself. She knows public scrutiny comes with the role, but the cruel comments still hurt. Now she’s channeling her energy into regaining strength and carrying out her work.”

Another source pointed out how Kate’s hair is a central part of her public image — so that made this even more messy:

“It is her armor. But she’s determined not to let criticism about it define her.”

Such a bummer she felt the need to change it! We hope this doesn’t stop her from experimenting with her style more in the future!

Reactions? Are you surprised by the harsh reaction it got? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 23, 2025 10:30am PDT

