Pamela Anderson Shares Heartbreaking Reason She Stopped Wearing Her Signature Makeup!

Pamela Anderson is over wearing makeup – and for a very heartbreaking reason.

As you most likely know, the 56-year-old actress was known for her signature ‘90s glam. Dubbed “Pamcore” by social media, she often rocked pencil-thin eyebrows, a smokey eye, and a pouty pink lip. But nowadays, Pamela has put the iconic makeup look to bed – opting for a more fresh-faced look. Why is that? Following the loss of her longtime makeup artist Alexis Vogel, she thought it was time to retire the style.

In an interview with Elle this week, the Baywatch alum looked back on her style evolution, saying she didn’t have a choice in her “wild and uninhibited” appearance in the early days of her career:

“I just went along with what people were telling me what to do.”

Over time, she became more playful with her look. Pamela said she accessorized with “the makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before,” adding:

“The stuff that never leaves you! I’d be volunteering at the kids’ school, and I would catch myself in a reflection, and I’d have glitter all over my face. Which doesn’t make you a bad mom, just because you’re covered in glitter.”

However, things changed when her makeup artist died from breast cancer in 2019. And she ended up ditching makeup since Alexis wasn’t around anymore. Pamela said:

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

So, so sad! It’s no secret that celebs often form close bonds with their makeup artists, so this death must have been so hard on Pam. But innerestingly enough, since choosing a more minimalist aesthetic, the model has felt more defiant than ever before: Calling her new aesthetic “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too,” she said:

“I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing.”

While fans may love her legendary ‘90s style, Pamela expressed to the outlet she’s happy embracing her natural beauty these days:

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

Makeup style is, for sure, a journey! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below. You also read her entire interview with Elle HERE.

