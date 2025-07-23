Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Donald Trump Threw A 'Calendar Girl Competition' Party For Young Models At Mar-A-Lago -- Jeffrey Epstein Was The Only Male Guest, Says Event Planner Taylor Swift Celebrates BFF Selena Gomez's 33rd Birthday With Some VERY Special Party Pics! Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Got Caught Bringing Underage Girls Into Casino, Says Boss Aaron Phypers' Pal Claims Denise Richards' Black Eye Was Result Of Her 'Alcohol Problem' -- Not Domestic Violence! Adam Sandler Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce! Love Island USA’s Huda Throws Major Shade At Cierra After Racial Scandal! What Made Gwyneth Paltrow So 'Disgusted' That She Ended 'Toxic' Friendship With Madonna! BREAKING: Donald Trump Sent Jeffrey Epstein A Drawing Of A Naked Woman For His Birthday -- Their 'Wonderful Secret'! Selena Gomez Wedding Details Revealed! When! Where! What About Taylor Swift's Schedule?? Justin Bieber SLAMMED For Kissing Sexyy Red AGAIN To Promote New Album Amid Hailey Marriage Troubles! Elon Musk LOSES IT As Trump's FBI Claims They Have Zero Epstein Client Info -- And He's Right!! Kim Kardashian Shares Heartbreaking Post For 'Lifer' Friend Who Died Of Cancer: 'Our World Is Not The Same'

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Spark Romance Rumors With Flirting & Red Carpet PDA!

Pamela Anderson Liam Neeson The Naked Gun red carpet flirting

Wait, are we looking at an unexpected love connection between the stars of The Naked Gun? That would be a pretty serious outcome for a very, very silly movie.

But Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson clearly can’t help but give that impression — such was their affection for one another on the red carpet at Tuesday’s London premiere.

Pam looked gorg in a strapless purple gown, matching the film’s font. Liam looked more statuesque than normal in a textured gray suit. But the hottest thing was the chemistry between the co-stars!

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on The Naked Gun red carpet
(c) Phil Lewis/WENN
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on The Naked Gun red carpet
(c) Phil Lewis/WENN
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on The Naked Gun red carpet
(c) Phil Lewis/WENN

Yowza! No wonder people are starting to wonder! And why not? Liam is a bit older but very well hung. Sorry, well-preserved! We wander sometimes…

Related: Sia & Harry Jowsey Hooking Up??

The co-stars have shown the same kind of love to one another on the press junket. Liam said of his onscreen love interest IRL, per The Sun:

“I’m madly in love with her.”

Wow! Of course, he doesn’t mean it like that, right? TBH, it would be a joke worthy of The Naked Gun franchise if they pulled a Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell and pretended to have a torrid showmance. But we think it’s completely sincere — just less steamy than it looks! Pam said of their chemistry:

“I think I have a friend for ever in Liam and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy.”

Awww! So cute for them! Maybe the movie will be a big hit and they’ll come back for a sequel!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 22, 2025 17:50pm PDT

Share This