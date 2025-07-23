Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Spark Romance Rumors With Flirting & Red Carpet PDA!

Wait, are we looking at an unexpected love connection between the stars of The Naked Gun? That would be a pretty serious outcome for a very, very silly movie.

But Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson clearly can’t help but give that impression — such was their affection for one another on the red carpet at Tuesday’s London premiere.

Pam looked gorg in a strapless purple gown, matching the film’s font. Liam looked more statuesque than normal in a textured gray suit. But the hottest thing was the chemistry between the co-stars!

Yowza! No wonder people are starting to wonder! And why not? Liam is a bit older but very well hung. Sorry, well-preserved! We wander sometimes…

The co-stars have shown the same kind of love to one another on the press junket. Liam said of his onscreen love interest IRL, per The Sun:

“I’m madly in love with her.”

Wow! Of course, he doesn’t mean it like that, right? TBH, it would be a joke worthy of The Naked Gun franchise if they pulled a Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell and pretended to have a torrid showmance. But we think it’s completely sincere — just less steamy than it looks! Pam said of their chemistry:

“I think I have a friend for ever in Liam and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy.”

Awww! So cute for them! Maybe the movie will be a big hit and they’ll come back for a sequel!

