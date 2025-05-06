Got A Tip?

Pamela Anderson Looks Like The Fashion Robot Of Your Dreams At The Met Gala!

Met Gala main image red carpet

Pamela Anderson decided to keep her makeup bare AF and her look as simple as possible!

The Baywatch alum showed up for the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala rocking a very intricate Tory Burch gown. She was there with her son Brandon Lee as her date, too, which seriously made our hearts grow like three sizes right when we saw the two of them walking the carpet together! Awww! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Amazing!

And can we talk about her continuing her fresh-faced look parade? Truly au naturel, and we’ve loving it so much! She’s been doing it for a while, and it never fails to make a statement. Plus, the bob-style hair really frames Pam’s face well, doesn’t it?

Share your reactions down in the comments (below)y, y’all!

May 05, 2025 17:20pm PDT

