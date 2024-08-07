Pamela Anderson Reveals Fans' Incredibly Surprising Reaction To Her Makeup-Free Move!

Pamela Anderson ditched all of the makeup late last year and never looked back.

As you may recall, last August, the Baywatch alum decided to go makeup-free and totally change the way she was viewed as a sex symbol and public figure after years of iconic makeup-heavy looks. Then two months after that, in October of last year, she popped up at Paris Fashion Week, again without any makeup on — and created a massive buzz. And now, she’s settling into her new makeup-free lifestyle — with fans LOVING the change!

On Wednesday, Better Homes & Gardens dropped a cover story about the 57-year-old star amid her new, quiet life on Vancouver Island, Canada. Amid the many things discussed was her new makeup routine — which is to say NO makeup routine. And as it turns out, fans love it! Surprised at how positive the reaction has been from her adoring throngs, Anderson explained to the mag:

“I have people stop me on the street now and say, ‘you know, I never liked you before, but I do now.’ And then I think, ‘Hmm, I know there’s a compliment in there somewhere.'”

Wow!

That’s definitely surprising. And hilarious of Pam to note it’s not quite a full-on compliment, either! LOLz! Some of y’all need to be careful about how you say this stuff!

Speaking more about it to the mag for their September 2024 Stylemaker issue, the Sonsie Beauty co-owner explained that the makeup-free look first came about because she really didn’t want “to sit in a makeup chair for three hours.” Girl, we get it! Pam went on:

“It just happened to be this silly thing. … I was appreciating it as this girl who lives on Vancouver Island that got plopped into these glamorous clothes. I felt like this little freckle-faced kid with a big, beautiful Vivienne Westwood hat on.”

The A-lister, who is releasing her I Love You cookbook in October, went on to explain that going without makeup was never about “striving for perfection.” Instead, she simply wanted to refresh her idea of beauty as it related to the new ways of her life:

“But somewhere along the way, I started thinking that I want to challenge the idea of beauty and this mask we put on. As soon as I took the mask off, the whole world opened up.”

The decision to ditch all the makeup ended up going a LOT deeper than just the surface level reaction, too:

“That was the beginning of me letting go of the image I had always had of myself. What is this cartoon character that I’d created? OK, that was fun. But I’m not that person anymore.”

And her family loves it, as well! She spoke to the mag about her sons — Dylan Jagger Lee, 26, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 28 — who are her co-owners in the Sonsie Beauty venture. And while the world may know her as Baywatch‘s ultimate babe, her boys just know her as mom:

“All the kids were always at our house. I cooked for everybody, pots of spaghetti for the neighborhood, and so my kids have always seen that part of me. … Those other things are the only things people think of their mom. ‘Yes, she’s been in Playboy. Yes, she’s done all these things, but we know who she is.’ It’s different now.”

Love that!

You can check out her Better Homes & Gardens cover story interview HERE. Reactions, y’all?? Are U surprised by Pam’s acceptance of the bare-faced revolution — and her fans’ love for it, too?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)!

