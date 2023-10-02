Pamela Anderson Went Makeup-Free At Paris Fashion Week -- & The Internet Loves It!

Pamela Anderson doesn’t need makeup to stun.

If you follow the beauty icon, you’ll know she’s been taking on Paris Fashion Week with some stylish looks — however, there’s been one consistent fashion choice she’s been making across the board that has both friends AND fans in awe: her bare-faced beauty!

Pammy has been rocking without makeup throughout the celebration of fashion, and on Saturday took a moment to specifically shout out her stripped-back look. She wrote in an Instagram carousel of a few of her ‘fits:

“An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes… There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love.”

“Imperfection”? Sure, we guess. But you can’t deny — she’s looking absolutely radiant being herself!

It didn’t take long for social media users to FLOOD her comments with praise, writing things like:

“I love that you embraced your age. This is a grand empowerment for every woman!!” “Literally one of the most beautiful women to ever exist in the whole world.” “I truly think you are helping woman more than anyone realizes. It may seem like a silly small thing, but I think you are so brave and I’m so impressed by you.”

Even fellow celebs had to take a moment to appreciate how beautiful she looks! Her Baywatch co-star Gena Lee Nolin commented, “Freedom to be.. Divine,” while DWTS alum Cheryl Burke wrote, “Stunning. Thank you for your courage and your true beauty inside and out.”

Kyle Richards added, “Beautiful,” while her niece Paris Hilton simply left an emoji in support. Jamie Lee Curtis even found Pamela’s move so inspirational, she posted the pics to her own page! Alongside photos of the blonde bombshell in a stunning yellow dress, she wrote:

“THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

We love all the love!

The catalyst for this brave choice is actually pretty heartbreaking. Back in August, the Showgirls star revealed to Elle that her longtime makeup artist Alexis Vogel sadly passed away after a battle with breast cancer, and since then she hasn’t felt the desire to wear makeup. She explained at the time:

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

She described the move as “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too,” adding:

“Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing. I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really … what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey. I feel rooted for. I feel good. I’m in a good place.”

