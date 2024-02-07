Pamela Anderson Gets Her First Lead Role In 30 Years! In A Coppola Movie!

The one… The only… THE Pamela Anderson is heading back to the big screen!

The iconic blonde bombshell is set to LEAD Gia Coppola’s next movie, titled The Last Showgirl! OMG! According to Deadline, Pam will play:

“A seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. As a dancer in her fifties, she struggles with what to do next. As a mother, she strives to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, who often took a backseat to her showgirl family.”

That sounds amazing!

Gia told the outlet last week they made the movie in Las Vegas, something she’s “always wanted” to do. She added:

“I’m so proud of our cast and crew, especially Pamela. I can’t wait to share her daring and heartfelt performance!”

She’ll have some serious co-stars, too! The film is also set to star Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, and Kiernan Shipka! That’s a STACKED cast — and Gia revealed it’s already wrapped filming, so hopefully we’ll get to see it sooner rather than later!

This will mark Pam’s first leading role since 1996’s Barb Wire. Wow! Nearly three decades! We can’t wait!

