Paris Hilton Is Engaged To Carter Reum! Catch A Glimpse Of The MASSIVE Ring HERE!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are officially engaged after just over a year of dating!

In a sweet, clearly overjoyed Instagram post, the heiress shared the happy news with followers on her 40th birthday on Wednesday. Along with a series of photos (below), Paris gushed about her fiancé, writing:

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ”

The bride-to-be concluded about her fourth engagement (she was previously set to be married to Jason Shaw, Paris Latsis, and Chris Zylka):

“Here’s to Love – the Forever Kind ”

The 40-year-old venture capitalist proposed Saturday, February 13 while the couple were away at a private island celebrating her birthday weekend with a small group of friends and family. Perhaps not the best time to be traveling (we’re still in a pandemic!), but we get why the investor would want to whisk his girl away for the big day! On her website, the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton detailed the milestone moment, sharing:

“A peaceful pre-dinner walk on the beach turned into much more when Carter dropped to one knee. It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends.”

Later, her future hubby spilled to People:

“I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife.”

So sweet!

Clearly, the iHeartRadio podcast host is just as thrilled with this step forward in their relationship as she told the outlet:

“This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I’m excited for our next chapter.”

In late January, Paris announced she had begun her IVF journey in hopes of one day starting a family with her “dream guy.” Now she’s a step closer to having a few mini-mes!

Ch-ch-check out some of the stunning engagement photos (HERE). And watch this cool illustration of the HUGE bling to get an even better look (below)!

Here’s to happily ever after, Paris and Carter!!

