Kim Kardashian REFUSED To Be Filmed From The Waist Down In Paris Hilton's Doc -- But Here's Why!

Paris Hilton may have jump-started Kim Kardashian West‘s career, but she doesn’t call the shots anymore!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was one of a few close friends interviewed for This is Paris, the YouTube doc which explored Miz Hilton’s rise to fame and the demons that haunted her from childhood. But would you have guessed Kimmy set her own ground rules for filming??

According to director Alexandra Dean, the 40-year-old maintained full authority over her appearance! On the October 25 episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, Dean revealed one of KKW’s demands centered around only being filmed from the waist up:

“Kim did not want me to shoot her trousers.”

We know the mogul has no problems showing off her assets for the world to see, so what gives?

Well, it seems Kim has insecurities of her own, and she knows just how to *fix* it! The director explained “she didn’t know that our lens was going to be as wide as it was,” adding how they had to pause filming to specifically swap out equipment for the momma of four:

“So [Kim] didn’t want the interview to start until we changed the lens and she knew it was gonna be a mid shot.”

All requests aside, Dean was incredibly impressed by the seasoned star, who gave off “powerful” energy during her sit-down:

“Kardashian takes it to another level. She has orchestrated everything around her before you get close to doing an interview. I saw a real powerful, powerful intellect sitting across from me. She knew exactly what I was saying, exactly what [footage] I was going to use; her mind was way ahead of me. She was controlling everything in that room, noticed everything, saw everything.”

We’re not too surprised by this at all, especially since the KarJenner family has done so much to curate and protect their image in recent years following fame from their reality TV series. Most notably, Mrs. West has worked hard to shake her sex tape past as she now prepares to become a lawyer.

Dean praised the star:

“She does everything. She’s brilliant. And she’s she’s way ahead of most people intellectually, which is why she was able to train herself to be a lawyer without going to law school, she’s doing the, you know, the, the president Lincoln apprenticeship program for lawyers, which is actually a really difficult thing to do.”

She’s not wrong!

But in the documentary, Kim was actually the one who did the gushing about her former employer! Telling the cameras about Paris, she explained:

“I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her.”

Can you even imagine a world without the Kardashians anymore?! Thanks, Paris!!

[Image via Rachel Worth/WENN & Paris Hilton/YouTube.]