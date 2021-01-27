Paris Hilton Reveals She's Well Into IVF Journey With 'Dream Guy' Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton is officially embarking on the journey to motherhood!

During her appearance on the January 26 episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, The Simple Life alum revealed that she’s currently going through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process with her boyfriend Carter Reum and is incredibly excited for “that next step” in her life.

The hotel heiress went on to praise the perks of IVF, sharing:

“We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like.”



The pop culture icon told the host that her longtime bestie Kim Kardashian West, who has gotten candid about her own IVF and surrogacy experiences, suggested she look into the process. She confessed:

“I didn’t even know anything about it. I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduce me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go.”

As for where exactly the New York native is on her IVF journey, the 39-year-old admitted she has already finished the egg extractions, spilling:

“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and just always makes me feel like a princess all the time… it wasn’t that bad.”

Great to hear!

Always one to know exactly what she wants, Paris has previously revealed her desire to have twins — a boy and a girl, specifically — and on the podcast explained that IVF is “the only way” to make her baby couture wishes come true. She shared:

“That’s why they’re doing it this way.”

After having twins, Paris said she’d ideally like one or two more kids as well. As for her baby daddy, the superstar said she already knows Carter will be “the best dad” based on how he is with her sister Nicky Hilton’s kids, Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3.

Noting that she feels Reum, with whom she often talks about planning a wedding and brainstorming baby names, is “100 percent” the one for her, Paris said finding her person is what made her realize she’s ready to settle down:

“I’m just really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life. Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”

It took her some time to realize Carter was the one, though — over a decade, in fact! The starlet previously revealed to People:

“I’ve known him for 15 years. Then [Reum’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”

Paris doubled down on their inseparability in the podcast interview, confessing that she and the businessman have “literally been inseparable ever since” reconnecting, adding:

“I am so grateful just to have connected with him again after knowing each other for so long. I just felt like it was the perfect time in my life to just have real love and finally open my heart in such a way. He’s just my dream guy… I just feel like everything, like we were really meant to be.”

So happy for her, and wish the both of them the best of luck on this incredible journey together!

