Patrick & Brittany Mahomes React To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement!

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are SO happy for their besties!

Following the AMAZING news that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged, the married couple took to their respective Instagram Stories to congratulate the fiancés! Patrick shared their engagement pics to his Story and dropped three red heart emojis. See (below):

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Taylor & Travis engagement
(c) Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany shared the same post to her Story and offered some sweet words:

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two”

See (below):

Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor & Travis engagement
(c) Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Awww!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram & GQ Sports/YouTube]

Aug 26, 2025 12:10pm PDT

