Patrick & Brittany Mahomes React To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement!

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are SO happy for their besties!

Following the AMAZING news that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged, the married couple took to their respective Instagram Stories to congratulate the fiancés! Patrick shared their engagement pics to his Story and dropped three red heart emojis. See (below):

Brittany shared the same post to her Story and offered some sweet words:

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two”

See (below):

Awww!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram & GQ Sports/YouTube]