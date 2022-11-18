Watch Patrick Dempsey React To Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy Exit Announcement!

McDreamy has some thoughts about Dr. Meredith Grey officially putting in her two weeks notice at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital!

On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Patrick Dempsey hilariously reacted to his former co-star and on-screen love interest Ellen Pompeo finally leaving Grey’s Anatomy after an impressive 19 seasons. While Patrick was there to promote his new film Disenchanted, the host couldn’t help but get his two cents on the big breaking news, saying:

“She’s leaving the show. I don’t know if you heard, she got caught stealing Band-Aids from the set.”

LOLz!

Related: Ellen Backs Katherine Heigl’s Claims About Grey’s ‘Cruel’ Working Conditions

The Bridget Jones’s Baby star didn’t miss a beat, teasing:

“Did she really? Finally, they caught her. Can you imagine what she’d have in her house now from 19 seasons? A full hospital.”

Hah! It’s so true! After nearly two decades, she could have made out with a boatload of supplies!

Patrick, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd (AKA McDreamy), famously left the popular ABC series in 2015 after 12 seasons. And it was an emotional AF exit — but he’s managed to return to the series even after his character passed away. Despite his departure, he’s still seen the insane impact Grey’s had on his career, reflecting:

“It’s amazing, the power of that show and how long it’s lasted and the impact it’s had around the world. It’s changed my life profoundly and my family’s.”

The 56-year-old then teased that he “absolutely” gets better attention at the hospital after years of playing a doctor himself. LOLz! Even crazier? He’s met tons of doctors who got into the profession because of the television show! The Devils lead revealed:

“I have, I’ve met them who have said it was because of the show. They’ve gone through medical school and now they’re practicing. That’s how long the show’s been on. That’s the greatest thing about the show.”

So cool!

Related: Why Steve Left Blue’s Clues: ‘I Was The Happiest Depressed Person’

Of course, this reaction comes just hours after Ellen revealed she will be officially exiting the longest-running primetime medical drama, writing on Instagram on Thursday afternoon:

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons! […] This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit.”

Shortly after, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes paid tribute to the star while posting a series of photos of them at various events (which you can see HERE), writing:

“What a wild ride these past 19 seasons have been. None of it could have been possible without the incomparable @ellenpompeo, the one and only Meredith Grey. In true #greysanatomy fashion…this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see ya later! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for Ellen, Meredith and Grey Sloan Memorial.”

Very sweet! Meredith’s send-off episode will air when the series returns on February 23. While the actress will be leaving Seattle, she still has plans to act and is leaving the show to work on future projects, such as an upcoming limited series for Hulu. For now, check out Patrick’s full reaction to his co-star’s departure (below)!

Aw! Maybe one of these days they’ll work together again! Thoughts? Are you still sad to see Meredith go? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]