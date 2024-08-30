Taylor Swift Is So Into Football Now, She's Writing Plays For The Chiefs! Patrick Mahomes Says...

Taylor Swift can sing, write music, direct, and now… coach in the NFL?!

As Perezcious readers know, the 34-year-old pop star became very into football when she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last year. She’s been to several games around the country, even taking a 12-hour flight from Japan to Las Vegas to watch her man win the Super Bowl in February. We expect to see her in the stands more this upcoming season to support Trav — and possibly a few moves out on the field that she came up with!

During an interview with NFL on NBC Thursday, Patrick Mahomes revealed the 34-year-old pop star started drafting up potential game plays for the Chiefs’ upcoming season! Wow! The quarterback said:

“She’s really interested in football. She asks a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

Coach Andy Reid better watch out! Tay Tay may come after his job! Especially since she managed to bring a whole new fanbase to the sport!

Of course, there are plenty of guys who are going to be PISSED hearing not only do they have to maybe see Taylor celebrating in the stands, they may have to see the Chiefs win a game with a play she came up with!

But Patrick is not one of those dudebros! He praised the Evermore artist for the impact she had on the NFL, saying:

“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football. I know, being a girl dad, how cool it is for me. I mean, to see, like, these little girls, these daughters how much they’re loving and spending time with their dad watching football.”

We bet more people will tune in this season to catch a glimpse of Taylor — and her Xs and Os! Watch the interview (below):

