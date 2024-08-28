Scooter Braun Pokes The Bear With THIS Taylor Swift Party Comment!

Scooter Braun is still coming for Taylor Swift! WTF!

The music manager famously started a massive feud with the pop star by buying up her masters — forcing her to re-record all her old albums. And now he just poked fun at their rivalry!

On Tuesday, Scooter took to his Instagram Story to share a poster of the Max documentary Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, revealing:

“I finally watched it…”

But why did he even want to watch it!? It was just a recap of what he already knows, right? He was referencing this doc, BTW:

Now that he’s retired, he’s just trying to cause trouble, we guess! And it didn’t end there…

Justin Bieber‘s ex-manager followed up by sharing a TMZ post about the singer’s Rhode Island weekend festivities (below), in which she had lots of A-listers over after ending the European leg of the Eras Tour. He jokingly asked:

“How was I not invited to this?!?”

And he added the hashtag “#laughalittle.” Ugh.

He’s clearly not over this feud — and maybe looking for a little attention!! Just leave her alone, dude! You’ve done enough already!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

