Taylor Swift Couldn’t See Travis Kelce In Las Vegas The Night Before The Super Bowl -- Because Of An Alleged NFL Rule?!

Travis Kelce didn’t get to be in the company of his good luck charm on Super Bowl eve.

After wrapping up the Tokyo leg of her Eras Tour on Saturday, Taylor Swift hopped on a jet to fly back to the US so she could watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. You would think she’d head right into Las Vegas where Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place so she could give her man some support the night before, right? Well, that’s not how things panned out…

On Saturday, TMZ reported that the flight believed to be carrying the Shake It Off singer touched down in El Lay, rather than in Sin City… An inneresting move considering the main reason she jetted out of Tokyo so quickly was so she could make the game. So why spend the night alone in Los Angeles instead of with Trav in Las Vegas??

Well, there apparently exists a tradition in the NFL… While it’s not clear if it’s just one of those unwritten rules or a full-blown mandate, the news org reported that players are NOT permitted to stay with their wives or girlfriends the night before games — like, ANY games. So we’re sure that rule’s importance is cranked all the way up for THE game of the year.

Back in October, the Kansas City Chiefs denied that Travis spent the night at Tay’s NYC apartment before a game, noting the team has a “strict 11 p.m. curfew,” so this rule definitely isn’t unheard of. Well, at least Taylor got to unwind totally distraction free in her LA abode after such a high energy four days in Japan. So it sounds like she’ll be hopping on a jet once more to make it in time for the big game — if she hasn’t already!

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via BBC & CBS Sports/YouTube]