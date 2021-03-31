Paul Walker's Model Daughter Got Her First Magazine Cover! Look!

Another major model milestone for Meadow Walker!

It’s no surprise the daughter of Paul Walker — one of the most beautiful people to ever have graced the planet — is gorgeous, but we’re loving how great she is at this! Just this month the 22-year-old opened the Givenchy show for fashion week.

Now she’s stepped into another first — her first magazine cover!

Photo: What Meadow Shared On Paul’s 47th Birthday

Pop Magazine‘s Spring/Summer 2021 issue features several cover stars, including Hailey Bieber, Adut Akech, and The Crown star Emma Corrin, each with their own individual image.

Ch-ch-check out Meadow’s striking look, unveiling the new 1 Moncler JW Anderson (below)!

AH-Mazing!

Pop also shared some BTS vid of the rising star at work:

So effortlessly cool! Yep, she’s a natural alright! Poppa would be so proud!

[Image via WENN/Meadow Walker/Instagram.]