Paul Walker

Paul Walker's Model Daughter Got Her First Magazine Cover! Look!

Paul Walker Daughter Meadow Model First Cover Pop Magazine

Another major model milestone for Meadow Walker!

It’s no surprise the daughter of Paul Walker — one of the most beautiful people to ever have graced the planet — is gorgeous, but we’re loving how great she is at this! Just this month the 22-year-old opened the Givenchy show for fashion week.

Now she’s stepped into another first — her first magazine cover!

Pop Magazine‘s Spring/Summer 2021 issue features several cover stars, including Hailey BieberAdut Akech, and The Crown star Emma Corrin, each with their own individual image.

Ch-ch-check out Meadow’s striking look, unveiling the new 1 Moncler JW Anderson (below)! 

AH-Mazing!

Pop also shared some BTS vid of the rising star at work:

So effortlessly cool! Yep, she’s a natural alright! Poppa would be so proud!

Mar 31, 2021 13:40pm PDT

