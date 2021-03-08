Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Opens Givenchy Fashion Show — See Her Stunning Look HERE!

The late Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker is taking in her father’s footsteps as she shines under the spotlight as the opener for Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show! On Sunday, the 22-year-old shared an “exclusive debut” clip of the event to Instagram, thanking all those who made the moment possible, writing:

“Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx”

Related: Paul Walker’s Daughter Marks ‘Silly’ Anniversary Of Death In Emotional Post

Throughout the day, she even took over multiple Vogue social media accounts to answer questions and share a peek behind the curtain. Discussing the large venue for the festivities, the young fashionista (who donned an oversized black blazer, an asymmetrical black skirt, and jet black hair) shared:

“I was just thinking if it was completely filled and I was walking on the runway. I’d be absolutely terrified.”

Guess that’s one silver lining to social distancing! Ch-ch-check more stunning moments from the event (below)!

And here’s the full show with some super cool visuals!

Gorgeous! We’re sure her “best bud” Paul is proud!

[Image via WENN & Meadow Walker/Instagram]