Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Paul Walker

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Opens Givenchy Fashion Show — See Her Stunning Look HERE!

Paul Walker’s Daughter Opens Givenchy Fashion Show!

The late Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker is taking in her father’s footsteps as she shines under the spotlight as the opener for Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show! On Sunday, the 22-year-old shared an “exclusive debut” clip of the event to Instagram, thanking all those who made the moment possible, writing:

“Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx”

Related: Paul Walker’s Daughter Marks ‘Silly’ Anniversary Of Death In Emotional Post

Throughout the day, she even took over multiple Vogue social media accounts to answer questions and share a peek behind the curtain. Discussing the large venue for the festivities, the young fashionista (who donned an oversized black blazer, an asymmetrical black skirt, and jet black hair) shared:

“I was just thinking if it was completely filled and I was walking on the runway. I’d be absolutely terrified.”

Guess that’s one silver lining to social distancing! Ch-ch-check more stunning moments from the event (below)!

And here’s the full show with some super cool visuals!

Gorgeous! We’re sure her “best bud” Paul is proud!

[Image via WENN & Meadow Walker/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Mar 08, 2021 13:40pm PDT

Share This