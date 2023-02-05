Peacock Speaks Out After Brandi Glanville & Caroline Manzo Exited RHUGT Over ‘Unwanted’ Kisses

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’s production company and network are speaking out for the first time about what happened between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo during filming for season four of the show!

In a joint statement to People on Sunday, Peacock and Shed Media explained that an investigation was launched into Brandi kissing the 61-year-old reality show multiple times without her consent, which eventually led to their early exits at the end of January. The companies said:

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

“Is taking appropriate action”? Wonder what else they’re planning to do after letting Brandi go from the show…

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the drama, sources revealed to People earlier this week that Brandi and Caroline were at a party in Marrakech, Morocco, when the former RHOBH star “took things too far” and started “kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.” The insider continued:

“It was unwanted. And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

Following the incident, production reported what happened to higher-ups but continued to film that night and the following morning. Brandi was informed she made Caroline “uncomfortable” with her persistent physical advances and apologized over text. But ultimately, The Traitors star was still removed from the trip early due to her ‘inappropriate’ behavior. Caroline also chose to leave the show, as an insider stated, because “she needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment.”

According to People, RHUGT co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi supported the decision. Filming then continued and wrapped days later. Of course, Peacock and Shed Media did not reveal whether or not they would include what happened between Brandi and Caroline in the show – or if the season will air at all.

Nevertheless, what happened was so wrong on Brandi’s part, and it crossed a line. Reactions to Peacock’s and Shed Media’s response to the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

